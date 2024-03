Snek Kurma & Mentega Kegemaran Rasulullah SAW – Dr Zulkifli

Sebagai former nutritionist, i can agree with his explanation, nak makan with butter, beli pure butter, mcm mana nak tahu pure butter ni? usually mahal lah harga m40 ke atas.

Brand : Tatura, Lurpak, Anchor, Chef’s Choice

Scientifically kurma + mentega can make you full longer https://t.co/tpGgjxz6YO