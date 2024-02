[Video] ‘Cat Beach Sanctuary’ Tempatkan Lebih 250 Kucing Di Tepi Pantai

Beach for cats only! 🐾 So adorable! 😍 Fun fact: Did you know that tomorrow, February 22nd, is Cat Day in Japan? It’s called “Neko-no-Hi” and it’s a day to thank cats for the happiness and joy they bring! 🐱 Video credit: fififofumm_ (IG) #malaysiafoodandtravel #mft #catbeach #neko #catsanctuary #penang #makanlokal #fyp #foryoupage