Worries Over Potential Security Issues In MyOnePAS App, Only APK Download For Now

PAS launched its own superapp called MyOnePAS yesterday (21 October) during its 69th annual congress in Shah Alam.

The features in the MyOnePAS app include membership, donation features, e-wallet, prayer times, qibla direction and a list of activities.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the app is for everyone, not only PAS members. He said anyone can download and access the non-confidential information from the app.

He added that one of PAS’s sources of income is through donations and some members can make monthly contributions through the app.

Regarding payment options, they collaborated with MPay and Mastercard to allow both domestic and international use.

Screenshot of MyOnePAS official website Screenshot of MyOnePAS official website

There are a few potential security issues in the app

The app, now available on Android via an APK download on their official website, has drawn scrutiny, especially regarding its security. The iPhone version of the app is still in progress.

People are usually discouraged from downloading third-party apps that require Android Package Kit (APK) file downloads as there’s a high risk of the files containing malware. The malicious file will insert malware to access personal data on your device.

It’s always safer to download apps from reputable sources such as Google Playstore or App Store.

Saya tak peduli sangat parti mana anda sokong. Yang saya peduli adalah orang ramai perlu berwaspada apa dimuat turun. Masalahnya sini:



1. Tiada status beta.

2. Tiada borang atau talian panas yang boleh dihubungi.



App ini juga melibatkan data peribadi dan bayaran. Macam mana? pic.twitter.com/zWLjsfYQj9 — M (@MuniraMustaffa) October 21, 2023

Munira Mustaffa, the founder of Chausseur Group, a research and analytical consulting firm specialising in security challenges, pointed out the other potential security flaws of the new app.

She said there was no beta test or version of the app. There’s also no hotline or contact form available in case any problem arises while using the app.

In addition, personal information such as the picture of the front of an Identification Card or a Passport is needed for account verification on top of a selfie.

Other netizens also voiced the same worries and apprehension about downloading the MyOnePAS app.

A netizen suggested Bank Negara and the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) perform a risk assessment on the app.

This is malware risk masyaAllah https://t.co/8X8bE8IsrK — Abah (@chairmanGLC) October 21, 2023

The app isn’t even approved on Googleplaystore or iOS. It’s a bit sus esp if the app is also tied to money. https://t.co/9vLpnWollP — Stupe (@tristupe) October 21, 2023

Sus teruk. NSRC or BNM boleh la buat siasatan risiko app ni dekat pengguna. Benda download apk je, not even available on official Appstore / Playstore. https://t.co/RvubEmV3Rd — FA ⎊ (@fareezakmal) October 21, 2023

