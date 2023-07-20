Electric Dreams Come True: Tesla Unveils Model Y For EV Enthusiasts In Msia

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, Tesla Malaysia opened up the pre-orders for Model Y to the public. If you want to know more about the specs, customisation options, and pricing, you can go HERE.

Today, Tesla officially unveils the Model Y to Malaysia in Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur, with a starting price of RM199,000.

The electric vehicles (EVs) come with eight years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first) battery and drive unit warranty for the RWD model, and eight years or 192,000 km (whichever comes first) for the Long Range and Performance model.

(Credit: Chong Kar Chun / TRPTech)

(Credit: Chong Kar Chun / TRPTech)

Tesla said they have installed eight superchargers at the Pavilion B1 parking area, but at the time of writing, these chargers are not in use yet because they are in the midst of getting the necessary approval. Also, these chargers are exclusive to Tesla EVs.

(Credit: Chong Kar Chun / TRPTech)

(Credit: Chong Kar Chun / TRPTech)

(Credit: Chong Kar Chun / TRPTech)

(Credit: Chong Kar Chun / TRPTech)

(Credit: Chong Kar Chun / TRPTech)



Also, Tesla says they want to focus on the Model Y first, with no news about the Model 3 launching anytime soon. If you want to place your pre-order, you can head over to the Tesla website.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.