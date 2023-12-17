Hyatt Place Bukit Jalil Introduces Exclusive Private Dining Journey, Perfect For Cosy Celebrations [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you looking for an intimate and private space to throw a feast for the family or among friends?

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil recently introduced its exclusive Private Dining experience specially curated to bring joy, connection, and a dash of culinary magic to your celebratory plans.

Chef Lee Yew Ken brings over 35 years of culinary expertise and has created the Private Dining Set Menu. The menu showcases a harmonious blend of traditional and innovative Chinese dishes.

Chef Lee shared that the menu is a celebration of Malaysian roots, a fusion of tradition and innovation. He wanted to create dishes that evoke the season’s spirit and bring people closer through shared experiences.

Here’s the set menu that the TRP Team got to try:

Four Seasons Appetizer

Deep Fried Sugar Cane Dumpling

Steamed Cabbage Chicken Roll

Marinated Thai Style Jelly Fish with Smoked Duck

Chilled Japanese Octopus with Onion and Sesame

Soup

Double Boiled “Hua Jiao” Soup

Mains

Roasted Chicken Hong Kong Style

Live Silver Golden Snapper Fish

Live Tiger Prawns

Raised Flower Mushroom and Baked Fish Maw

Chef’s Special Recipe Shrimp Paste Fried Rice

Desserts

Chilled Sweetened Dry Longan, Winter Melon, Red Date, and Snow Fungus

Glutinous Red Bean Ball and Lotus Pancake

The Taste Test

Clockwise from top right: Chilled Japanese Octopus with Onion and Sesame, Deep Fried Sugar Cane Dumplings, Steamed Cabbage Chicken Roll, and Marinated Thai Style Jellyfish with Smoked Duck. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Marinated Thai Style Jellyfish with Smoked Duck and Chilled Japanese Octopus with Onion and Sesame was a refreshing treat on a hot day.

Each bite of the jellyfish was flavourful with a hint of spice while the duck pieces were soft and easy to chew. The octopus had a slight saltiness from the onion and sesame sauce.

The Steamed Cabbage Chicken Roll and the Deep Fried Sugar Cane Dumpling were great appetiser snacks. The sugar cane stick served as a stick, making it easy to devour the dumpling just like eating a chicken drumstick.

Double Boiled “Hua Jiao” Soup and Roasted Chicken Hong Kong Style. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Up next, the Double Boiled “Hua Jiao” Soup smelled tantalising. It’s made of Chinese mushrooms, chicken, cordyceps flowers, and wolfberries. Each hearty sip leaves you wanting more.

The mains started with the Roasted Chicken Hong Kong Style. The chicken is marinated with five spices and served with spicy plum sauce and prawn crackers.

The chicken was flavourful with the spicy plum sauce, which tasted like sweet chilli sauce to me.

Clockwise from top right: Live Tiger Prawns, Raised Flower Mushroom and Baked Fish Maw with Broccoli Wolfberry Oyster Sauce, Chef’s Special Shrimp Paste Fried Rice, and Live Silver Golden Snapper Fish. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

We were served the golden snapper fish next. The fish was steamed with fresh black fungus and superior soy sauce. The fish meat was deliciously smooth.

The tiger prawns were wok-fried with the chef’s special sesame sauce and topped with spring onions. The large prawns were juicy and finger-licking good.

The Raised Flower Mushroom and Baked Fish Maw with Broccoli Wolfberry Oyster Sauce was another tasty dish that paired well with the Chef’s special shrimp paste fried rice.

The wolfberry oyster sauce brings out the flavours of the mushrooms, fish maw, and broccolis. The slightly spicy fried rice was cooked with chicken, carrots, egg, and spring onions.

Chilled Sweetened Dry Longan, Winter Melon, Red Date, and Snow Fungus, Glutinous Red Bean Ball, and Lotus Pancake. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Finally, it was time for desserts to close the fabulous dining experience on a sweet note.

The chilled sweetened dry longan with winter melon, red dates, and snow fungus was not too sweet and enjoyable to drink. It also served as a palate cleanser after enjoying all the tasty dishes.

The glutinous red bean ball was easy to eat as the skin was not too thick or chewy while the lotus pancake was slightly flaky and crispy.

The Verdict

The appetisers were all equally delicious and I love the soup. Among the main dishes, I think the fish comes out on top. Desserts are always welcomed so it’s hard to pick a favourite.

Overall, the private dining setting was truly cosy and perfect for celebrations among loved ones. You can make as much noise and have as much fun as you want with your loved ones without disturbing other guests outside.

Guests are also able to make customizations to the menu and other requests to enhance the dining experience.

The private dining set menu is priced at RM2388+ per table (10 pax per table).

Remember to take advantage of the early bird promotion: Book your spot from now until 31 January 2024 and enjoy a 10% discount!

Private Dining at Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil

Address: M-1, Pusat Perdagangan Bandar, Persiaran 1, Bukit Jalil, 57000 Kuala Lumpur, WPKL

Reservations/ Enquiries: Call 03-97649888 or email kualalumpur.place@hyatt.com

Website: hyattplacekualalumpurbukitjalil.com

Social media: Instagram | Facebook

