Michelin Guide Announces Its 2024 Gourmand Selection For KL And Penang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Michelin Guide has unveiled a portion of its restaurant list for Kuala Lumpur and Penang next year. In anticipation of releasing its full list, Michelin has revealed 13 new restaurants that have earned the Bib Gourmand recognition.

The five eateries in KL that were chosen are Hor Poh Cuisine, Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice, Roti by d’Tandoor, Sek Yuen, and Sri Nirwana Maju.

Michelin Guide

As for the eight new eateries in Penang, it is Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng, BM Cathay Pancake, Ghee Lian, Hot Bowl White Curry Mee, My Own Cafe, Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow, Siam Road Char Koay Teow, and Sister Yao’s Char Koay Kak.

These eateries, according to Michelin, were carefully assessed by their inspectors during the selection process.

And upon its inspection, the Bib Gourmand distinction recognises the 13 new restaurants and street food eateries for offering top-notch delicacies within the reasonable price range.

Michelin Guide

The 13 new additions marked a significant increase from last year’s selection, which featured 32 distinguished food establishments. As such, the latest additions bring the total number of establishments recognised by Michelin to 45.

The 45 Bib Gourmand establishments encompass a diverse range of culinary experiences, with a focus on providing excellent value for diners in Kuala Lumpur and Penang. Michelin’s International Director, Gwendal Poullennec

These newly recognised eateries, according to Poullennec, enrich the local culinary landscape, showcasing the vibrant food scenes in both regions.

Michelin Guide

Especially in Penang, where our inspectors were delighted to discover abundant street food and small shops with personality and quality food presenting different kinds of local snacks. Michelin’s International Director, Gwendal Poullennec

With the new addition of five food establishments, KL now has a total of 20 Bib Gourmand establishments, featuring more than 10 different cuisine types.

With the eight new additions of food establishments now, Penang has a total of 25 Bib Gourmand establishments, with almost 50% of it being street food stalls.

The list is expected to increase as the complete restaurant selection will be revealed on 17 November. The ceremony will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur. It is said to be an extraordinary event.

An official press conference will be held, offering members of the media an exclusive chance to interact with renowned chefs. After that, attendees will enjoy a lunch session prepared by the Michelin Guide themselves.

The Kuala Lumpur and Penang Michelin Guide was officially launched back in December of last year. The Guide was created to celebrate the diversity of cuisines in the two regions.

Michelin Guide recommended restaurants in Penang. (Credit: Anne Dorall/TRP)

During its announcement, a total of 97 restaurants were selected for the list.

Four restaurants were awarded one Michelin star for high-quality cooking, while 32 others were given the Bib Gourmand recognition for offering good food at moderate prices.

READ MORE: Eight Malaysian Restaurants Added To Michelin Local Guide

READ MORE: I Went To Penang To Try Michelin Guide Food: Is It Worth It?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.