Hank’s Malaysia Gets Five-Star Endorsement By Sommelier For Its Wines

For the first time, Malaysian consumers can now have their pick at over 60 “Five-Star” wines across 40 stores nationwide. All thanks to Hank’s Malaysia, the nation’s leading producer who received its five-star endorsement from the Sommelier Association of Malaysia.

The Sommelier Association of Malaysia (SOMLAY) president, Ronald Willie Binati introduced the inaugural Hank’s Five-Star wines at a gathering on Wednesday at the Intermark Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Old World Red, New World Red, Old World White, and New World White wines make up the 60 labels, which are then repeated for bottles with prices between RM101 and RM300 and RM100 and below.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

According to Binati, the wines underwent a rigorous blind-tasting judging process by sommeliers. The wine experts from the association were said to have evaluated over 140 labels before finalising their decision.

“Judges were unaware of the wine’s identity and categorise them by grape variety and price. Using a 100-point scoring system, they score each wine, and the scores are averaged.

hank’s Malaysia

“Those achieving 85 points or above are bestowed the coveted 5-star rating. This meticulous process assures that consumers receive a fair and objective evaluation of wine quality,” said Binati.

This recognition marks a milestone not only for Hank’s Malaysia but also for the local wine industry. This is because Hank Malaysia is the first wine producer to have been endorsed by SOMLAY.

hank’s Malaysia

As such, this acknowledgment will come in handy in assisting customers when picking their wines for special occasions, especially since the process can be daunting.

“With the wide variety of wines available, selecting a wine can be overwhelming. Hank’s Five-Star Wines offers you professionally-curated top-quality wines, making it much easier for the average wine drinker to decide,” said Jaya Grocer Deputy CEO, Daniel Tang.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

Tang further noted that this collaboration was in line with Hank’s long-life commitment to providing a customer-centric experience.

“We hear your request for guidance and recommendations on which wines to buy. With Hank’s Five-Star Wines, the world of wine is more accessible and enjoyable for all,” he quipped.

Aside from celebrating Hank’s recent achievement, Tang also took time to showcase the refreshed look of Hank’s at The Intermark, which features a premium wine room to host wine-tasting parties.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

The new look covers a sprawling 2,500-square-foot shop space that is completed with a dedicated wine dispenser. The outlet can host launches and wine discovery sessions by various brands and partners as it carries wines and alcoholic beverages from all over the world.

More about Hank’s and SOMLAY

Hank’s is Malaysia’s leading beer and wine retailer that aims to provide exceptional selections and expertise to both wine connoisseurs and general consumers.

Over the years, Hank’s has become the top destination for all things wine and alcohol – thanks to its expanding network and commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

As for Sommelier, it is a non-profit organisation that was founded back in 2009. It is the only official Sommelier Association in Malaysia. Memberships are open to professionals in the beverage trade, hospitality industries, and beverage education.

The primary aim of the organisation is to develop the knowledge and skills of individuals working in the aforementioned fields by constantly “Evolving, Enlightening and Engaging”.

