Malaysia’s Zus Coffee To Open Outlet In The Philippines 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Zus Coffee is set to make its first international debut this month in the Philippines. The outlet, which will be located in Quezon City will begin operations on 19 September.

The opening comes after Filipino restaurant group Choi Garden Restaurant Company bought a 35 percent stake in the coffee chain in March.

And according to Zus Coffee CEO Venon Tian, the upcoming opening will be the first as the company is looking to launch six more outlets in the Philippines this year.

ZUS Coffee

Speaking at the signing of the agreement, Choi Garden’s Chief Operating Officer Janica Lao expressed her belief that Zus Coffee will resonate with the Philippines market as much as it has with the Malaysian market.

“Zus Coffee’s growth in Malaysia has been very quick in the last three years and they are incredibly determined in serving the local Malaysian market with localised flavours. We believe that they will do the same thing in the Philippines market.”

ZUS Coffee

ZUS Coffee is the latest Malaysian coffee chain to seek expansion in the Philippines this year. Before them, local coffee chain OldTown White Coffee launched their first brick-and-mortar store in the country in Caloocan’s SM City Grand Central early this June.

More Malaysian enterprises are set to follow suit. In fact, Malaysia’s Berjaya Food will be opening its first Paris Baguette store in the Philippines in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company is expected to launch five outlets there.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.