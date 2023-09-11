Gordon Ramsey Street Pizza Officially Open For Business 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Gordon Ramsey’s first-ever Street Pizza is officially open for business! After three months of anticipation, Malaysians can finally get their hands on Chef Ramsey’s delicious sourdough pizzas at Sunway Pyramid.

Acting as Ramsey’s first outlet in Southeast Asia, the diner offers customers pizzas with a wide range of flavours and side dishes. From the classic margherita to the adventurous corn and chorizo, customers can look forward to fulfilling their pizza cravings here.

Sunway Pyramid

This is especially true since the pizzas are bottomless for only RM58 per person. In addition, customers can also top up their pizzas with the diner’s tempting side dishes which include hot wings, dirty fries, craft beers, and cocktails.

Given the restaurant’s lively atmosphere, guests are guaranteed a great experience when dining here.

As Alex Castaldi, Senior General Manager of Sunway said, “Malaysians love pizza and Street Pizza offers pizza without rules. It’s not just about the awesome food, it’s also about the vibe.”

Sunway Pyramid

The opening of Street Pizza comes after the successful launch of Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill in Malaysia last year, which highlights the chef’s iconic dishes, such as the classic Beef Wellington. The fine dining restaurant also had its opening in Sunway Resort.

But aside from Malaysia, Street Pizza also recently expanded in the UK – Battersea, Southwark, Liverpool, and other international countries such as India, South Korea, and Qatar.

Sunway Pyramid

The expansion is expected to further take place in the United States in Washington DC later this year.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.