Enjoy ‘A Time of Bliss’ With Hello Kitty Collection From THERMOS

THERMOS® Malaysia has launched its Hello Kitty ‘A Time of Bliss’ collection in collaboration with Sanrio in the run-up to the year-end for the young and young-at-heart to embrace and celebrate self-love.

The latest collection of vacuum-insulated products that are bound to warm the hearts and bellies of everyone exudes its own style and personality.

The highlight is a holographic spectrum print of Hello Kitty and a 3D spot print for its iconic ribbon that provides a subtle lustre for an eye-pleasing effect on a matte or glossy finish.

The limited-edition collection in soft pink consists of an Easy Open Food Jar, a Trendy & Light Flask and an Insulated Travel Mug with Lid.

Exclusively for Hello Kitty fans in Malaysia, the Ultra Light & Compact Wide Mouth Jar and Lifestyle Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Pot are also included in this collection.

All products are available immediately at THERMOS® Official Online Store, THERMOS® Experience Shop @ The Gardens Mall, Kuala Lumpur, and selected AEON and Parkson outlets (from 15 November onwards).

Sharing the love for Hello Kitty in soft pink

Launched in conjunction with the upcoming 50th birthday of Sanrio’s Hello Kitty in 2024, the Hello Kitty ‘A Time of Bliss’ collection by THERMOS® Malaysia highlights the significance of personal time and embracing self-love.

Pamper yourself and rejuvenate with nourishing and flavourful drinks and food with this collection.

Wrapped in powder pink and pastel pink, the leak-proof Easy Open Food Jar, Trendy & Light Flask and Insulated Travel Mug with Lid as well as Ultra Light & Compact Wide Mouth Jar and Lifestyle Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Pot showcase Hello Kitty in different adorable poses with its iconic ribbons, and is the perfect gift for Hello Kitty loving family members and friends.

Have your meal cooked using the Vacuum Insulation Technology and packed in style with the THERMOS® JBT-501KT23 500ml Hello Kitty Easy Open Food Jar (RM205).

The Food Jar comes with a new click-open lid that helps release built-up pressure with an easy slight turn at the sound of a click!

It is light and compact with enhanced temperature retention, has an easy-to-open lid that can be disassembled effortlessly for washing, and comes with a wide mouth for easy filling and eating.

Keep a refreshing drink close by with the THERMOS® JNR-601KT23 600ml Hello Kitty Trendy & Light Flask (RM245) that weighs only 240 grams.

The One-Push Tumbler has an innovative one-push button and lock ring for easy one-hand opening while its drinking spout is removable for thorough cleaning.

The vacuum insulation technology keeps the beverage hot or cold for at least six hours.

Perfect for a relaxed start or end to the day, the THERMOS® JDP-400KT23 400ml Hello Kitty Insulated Travel Mug with Lid (RM185) is dishwasher-safe and comes with a well-fitted lid that keeps dust away.

Drinks will stay just the right temperature, chilled or warm for up to two hours.

Enjoy brewed tea with friends and family over a conversation with the THERMOS® TTD-1000KT23 1.0L Hello Kitty Lifestyle Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Pot (RM250).

Its thoughtful design includes a detachable strainer ideal for tea bags, a perfect companion for tea lovers!

This leak-proof modern pot features a large knob for quick opening with a 90° twist-open lid to ensure fast opening and dual-direction pouring. Its 9cm diameter wide-mouth opening allows for convenient filling, serving and cleaning.

This THERMOS® FFW-1000KT23 1.0L capacity Ultra Light and Compact Wide Mouth Jar (RM235) is the ideal companion for long car journeys or picnics. The wide mouth makes pouring and filling easy, including when putting in ice cubes for that icy refreshment on a hot day. The cap conveniently doubles up as a cup to make drinking hot beverages safer.

Its easy-to-wash strap and one-touch stopper make it all the more convenient to bring this beautifully crafted and unique THERMOS® vacuum insulated wide mouth jar when out and about.

