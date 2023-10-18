Gardenia Teaches Special Needs Students To Make Sandwiches On World Bread Day 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn. Bhd. celebrates World Bread Day with special needs students while teaching them the best way to prepare their favourite Gardenia sandwiches, unleashing their creativity in every slice of bread.

Zainudin Bin Mohamad, Deputy Director of the State Education Department of Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur alongside Teon Hock Bin, Senior Assistant Administrative of Sekolah Menengah Sinar Bintang, Kuala Lumpur and Ena Suhaila Abas, Marketing Manager of Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn. Bhd. were present at the World Bread Day 2023 endorsed by Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn. Bhd. The event took place at the Sekolah Menengah Sinar Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

(Credit: Gardenia Bakeries)

Through this effort, Gardenia aims to unleash the students’ creativity in every slice of bread through a collaboration with the Ministry of Education through the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Education Department. “Malaysians have always been supportive towards the Gardenia brand throughout the years. In celebrating World Bread Day this year, Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn. Bhd. has decided to together celebrate this special day with the special students,” said Ena.

According to Zainudin, activities that can help bring awareness organised by the private sector are very welcome to help the ministry in conveying the message of community service to students across Malaysia.

In the lead-up to the event, the Gardenia team visited 13 light rail transit (LRT) stations throughout the Klang Valley to sell sandwiches to the LRT passengers. The initiative which kickstarted on 17 August 2023 and ended on 27 September 2023 aims to provide quality breakfast at the price of RM1 and at the same time raise funds earmarked for World Bread Day 2023 by Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn. Bhd.

The team managed to sell 10,000 sandwiches at the price of RM1 each. The RM10,000.00 raised was gifted to five schools including Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sinar Bintang, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Setapak, Sekolah Kebangsaaan Pendidikan Khas Jalan Batu, Sekolah Kebangsaan Khas Jalan Peel, and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Kg. Baharu.

(Credit: Gardenia Bakeries)

Each school received RM1,000.00 along with stationery for special education needs. Apart from that, the hosting school, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sinar Bintang also received a Smart TV as a token of appreciation.

“We humbly hope that the students are happy and enjoyed the activities organised by Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn. Bhd. Today, although not much, we are very pleased to get to spend quality time with the students and show them that Gardenia is always here for them,” said Ena.

Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn. Bhd. wishes to celebrate many more groups on World Bread Day in years to come as a way of giving back to the community for choosing Gardenia as the brand of choice for the past 37 years.

