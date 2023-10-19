Parents’ Refusal to Acknowledge Child’s Special Needs In Regular Classes: Implications And Considerations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent Facebook post, Mohd Fadli Salleh, a Malay teacher and internet celebrity, expressed his disappointment with parents who refuse to acknowledge their child’s special needs and insist on keeping them in regular classes.

Mohd Fadli highlighted the detrimental impact of prioritizing reputation over the well-being and development of the child.

He shared the story of a third-grade student with learning difficulties, yet his parents adamantly refused to enrol him in a special education program.

The student has struggled to master the subjects since the first grade, showing signs of learning problems such as lack of concentration and avoiding eye contact during conversations.

Additionally, the student is introverted, rarely participating in class activities, and consistently achieving weak grades.

Despite these clear indications, the parents have ignored the special education support recommendations.

Empowering Every Child: Embracing Learning Differences with Compassion and Support

Mohd Fadli emphasized that remedial class teachers conduct preliminary screenings to determine if students have learning difficulties.

After confirming the student’s learning disability, the class teacher promptly informed the parents.

However, the parents failed to take any action and refused to accept that their child required special attention, resulting in the student remaining in a regular class.

Yes we should. Universal screening for all children on different types of learning difficulties should be done in schools. Kadang2 kaunselor sekolah pun have no idea — 🏴🏴🏴Puteri bunian/ Laila (@aishahnurhakim) September 11, 2022

Consequently, the student has been unable to keep pace with peers, struggling to grasp the curriculum and falling behind academically.

Mohd Fadli expressed his frustration, feeling powerless as a teacher witnessing the child’s rights being neglected.

He urged parents to be vigilant regarding their children’s learning status and performance.

He emphasized the importance of seeking professional help if any suspicious changes are observed.

Mohd Fadli also highlighted the unfortunate reality that some parents deny or reject their children’s conditions, such as autism, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, ADHD, and more, leading to adverse consequences for the children themselves.

This incident sheds light on the need for parents to prioritize their child’s educational needs over societal expectations and seek appropriate support when necessary.

Nanti sebab these ignorant teachers ni la lambat nak identify budak tu ade speech delay or learning difficulties. Then masuk darjah satu, budak tu kena register linus. Lgi la budak tu rasa terasing. Lepas tu, i ni la kena handle. Sebab guru2 lain give up. — notpakcik (@notpakcik) March 20, 2023

