Gardenia Prices Set To Go Up 1 October

It can be said that Gardenia breads are a breakfast staple in Malaysia.

The company recently announced new prices for some of its products.

The price hike will come into effect 1 October (Sunday).

The new prices involve crowd favourites such as Twiggies and Quickbites. The list of the goods and their new prices has been circulating on social media.

Also seeing a price increase are the Gardenia NuMee, Gardenia Fluffy Buns, Gardenia Puazz, Gardenia Double Choc Muffins and Gardenia Squiggles.

However, as reported by FMT, Gardenia said that the prices of its Original Classic white bread, wholemeal bread, and Toast’em bread line will not change.

Gardenia raised the pricing of its loaves, spreads, and other goods in September last year, citing the effect of inflation on raw materials.

The planned price hike, which will apply nationwide, will be the third since December 1, 2021.

Since the news hit social media platforms, Malaysians have poured out their dissatisfaction over the matter.

