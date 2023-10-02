EUFF Returns For Its 24th Year In Malaysia And Makes A Comeback In Kuching, Sarawak

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The finest selection of contemporary European movies is ready to hit silver screens near you in the upcoming 24th European Film Festival (EUFF).

The festival, which opens on Oct 10 with Spanish film Goya in Bordeaux in GSC Mid Valley Megamall, features 18 movies from 15 countries across Europe. The movies will be screened in five participating Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) outlets in Malaysia.

The festival kicks off from Oct 12- Oct 22 in GSC Mid Valley Megamall, MyTown and 1 Utama in the Klang Valley, before moving on to GSC Gurney Plaza Penang from Oct 26 – Nov 1.

This year, it is also making a comeback in Kuching through screenings in CityOne Megamall, from Nov 2 to Nov 5. The reintroduction follows the festival’s 4-year hiatus from Sarawak.

At the press briefing for the festival, the European Union Ambassador to Malaysia H.E. Michalis Rokas said the EUFF which was arguably the oldest and longest-running foreign film festival in Malaysia, had grown into a cultural institution that connected people from all walks of life.

“It is a platform for Member States and partners within the continent such as Ukraine, Norway and Switzerland to showcase our legacy, passion and expertise in film making to Malaysia and the world.

“Our rich tapestry of cultures, history, philosophy and landscapes are in full display during this event that Malaysia has played host to yearly since 1999.”

Ambassador Rokas said that Kuching was reintroduced as a location for the festival’s circuit in keeping with the EU’s policy of reaching out to as many Malaysians as possible.

“The EU is celebrating our 20th anniversary in Malaysia and in line with our spirit of togetherness and shared prosperity, we are glad to extend this additional venue as a mark of friendship and respect to Malaysia as a whole instead of just focusing on the Klang Valley and Peninsular Malaysia.”

The Ambassador of Spain to Malaysia H.E. José Luis Pardo Cuerdo said his mission picked Goya in Bordeaux to launch the festival as the Kingdom was celebrating Pablo Picasso and his contributions to the world, to mark the 50th anniversary of his death.

Picasso, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century drew inspiration from Francisco José de Goya y Luciente. The Goya & Disasters of War series has also served as a crucial inspiration for Picasso’s perspective on humanity’s inherent brutality.

Ambassador Pardo Cuerdo said the movie, written and directed by Carlos Saura, explores the experiences and artistic evolution of Goya who is considered one of the greatest painters and printmakers of the modern age.

The film which focuses on Goya’s evolution as a man, his work and private obsessions, is set against the backdrop of the final months before his death.

Ms Clara Cualbu the Deputy Head of Mission for Italy said that the embassy curated Parents vs Influencers for its commentary on modern day teen-raising.

She said that the comedy directed by Michela Andreozzi was also chosen as it was on a contemporary subject.

“The film deals with the struggles of a middle-aged philosophy professor who grapples with his daughter’s social media obsession and the differences between his generation and hers.”

“Both movies presented by Italy, “Parents Vs. Influencers” and “We Still Talk”, remind us of the complexity of human relationships, the importance of expanding our views and the immense power of empathy and love, universal themes that have no borders and concern us all whether we live in Italy, Malaysia or elsewhere in the world. This is the main reason behind our choice. We hope you’ll enjoy them.”

The movie alongside Goya in Bordeaux is among the 11 titles that would be screened for free. Other movies that would be screened for free are The Restless (Belgium), Neither With You (Hungary), 100 Years of Ulysses (Ireland), We Still Talk (Italy), Brothers (Netherlands), Operation Arctic (Norway), Ramona (Spain), Imad’s Childhood (Sweden) and Mr Jones (Ukraine).

Moviegoers can redeem free tickets, packaged with an RM4 purchase of mineral water per ticket via e-payment on the GSC website. This is also available on their application and ticketing kiosks at participating cinemas.

The 24th EUFF is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia, in collaboration with embassies and cultural institutions of EU Member States as well as Ukraine, Switzerland and Norway.

For paid movies, tickets would be sold at RM10 and shall be available via GSC E-payment services on www.gsc.com.my, GSC Mobile Apps or their participating cinemas from noon onwards on Oct 9.

Visit www.euff.com.my or www.gsc.com.my for more details on the movies and their screening schedules.

About the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia

The Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia represents the European Union’s interests in Malaysia including fostering bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various areas. It aims to strengthen ties between the European Union and Malaysia through diplomatic efforts, cultural exchanges, and collaborative initiatives.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.