Enjoy Up To 50% Off Cycling Gear & More During MR D.I.Y.’s ‘Merdeka Mega Sale’

If you’re a cyclist, then it’s time to head on over to MR D.I.Y.

The iconic homegrown brand is featuring a breadth of cycling accessories at its annual “Merdeka Mega Sale”, in conjunction with the upcoming National Day celebrations.

MR D.I.Y. Head of Marketing Alex Goh said that the retailer caters to a myriad of interests and thought that it would be good to focus on cycling—a very popular recreational sport amongst Malaysians of all ages.

It’s also our way of encouraging more Malaysians to head outside to enjoy Malaysia’s natural beauty, and to stay fit and active so that they can contribute to the prosperity of the nation. MR D.I.Y. Head of Marketing Alex Goh.

Amongst the cycling accessories and paraphernalia on offer at the Merdeka Mega Sale are bicycle bags, saddles, masks, bottle bags, bags with lights, various bicycle lights, helmets, mudguards, wall mounts, phone and cup holders, and wheel covers, all with up to 50% off.

Ensuring everyone can fly the Malaysian flag for the festivities, MR D.I.Y. is also offering the Jalur Gemilang in all sizes, with prices starting from RM0.90.

(Credit: MR D.I.Y.)

Over 130 products are being showcased at the retailer’s Merdeka Mega Sale, with discounts of up to 50% on some items.

The sale is available at all stores nationwide and MR D.I.Y’s online platform throughout August and includes household, hardware, electrical, sports, food and beverages.

Three highlighted products are the EVEREADY super heavy-duty AA batteries (8’s) at RM12.50 (Normal price: RM13.90), waterproof handlebar bags at RM12.50 (Normal price: RM27.90), and the breathable face masks at RM3.50 (Normal price: RM7.60).

MR D.I.Y. Group subsidiaries, MR. DOLLAR and MR TOY will also be offering special sales, with a range of snacks, drinks, and toys on sale, all at affordable prices

For more information about MR D.I.Y visit its website, e-commerce platform, and its social media channels, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

