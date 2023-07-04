Building Good: Radium Unveils Desa East Residences

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Radium Development Berhad, a property developer in Kuala Lumpur, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated projects for 2023, showcasing its dedication to constructing urban residences and affordable homes that cater to various market segments.

Unveiling of Desa East Residences

Recently, Radium officially opened the sales gallery of its latest project, Desa East Residences, with an approximate Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM1 billion, comprising two components, Vista Adesa Residensi Wilayah and Radium Adesa Residence.

The sales gallery, located along Old Klang Road, received hundreds of visitors over the weekend, eager to learn more about the development, which sits on a 9.77-acre plot of land in Sungai Besi, just 5km in distance from the KL city centre.

With an expected completion date in the fourth quarter of 2027, Desa East presents an exciting opportunity for those seeking quality and attainable properties in a strategic location, offering seamless access to major expressways, including the Sungai Besi Highway, SMART Expressway, MEX Highway, and Salak Expressway.

Radium Development Berhad Group Managing Director Datuk Gary Gan Kah Siong said that the positive response received towards Desa East Residences demonstrates that there is a huge demand for attractively priced and well-located projects, and is a testament to the purchasers’ confidence in the Radium brand and product offerings.

He explained that the project was in line with their commitment to providing attainable homes near KL city, which coincides with the Government’s Madani aspirations of inclusive development for all Malaysians.

As a developer specialising in KL properties, and in line with our motto of ‘Building Good’, we are committed to providing good quality housing options to meet the needs of Malaysians across all income brackets. Radium Development Berhad Group Managing Director Datuk Gary Gan Kah Siong

Vista Adesa Residensi Wilayah offers 1,218 units under the Residensi Wilayah (also known as RUMAWIP) affordable housing scheme.

Priced at RM300,000 each, these 800sf units with spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom configuration, have proven a hit with first-time home buyers.

Since its soft opening in early June 2023, the project has received more than 600 (about 50%) applications where their purchases are in the process of approval from the relevant authorities.

Radium Adesa Residence, on the other hand, features 1,218 competitively priced units of up to 2,560 square feet in size, targeting urban dwellers who prefer bigger layouts and more spacious built-up homes in strategic locations.

This development, competitively priced from RM388,000, has also piqued the interest of buyers searching for quality homes at attainable prices.

It garnered an overwhelming response where 70% take-up was reported at press time, with most takers being those who are upgrading their existing properties to bigger units, taking advantage of the strategic location.

Encouraging Response to Chancery Residences

The recent launch of Desa East Residences follows the success of the debut of R Suites Chancery Residences, a luxurious development nestled in the heart of Ampang city centre, in the first quarter of the year. With a GDV of RM521 million, Chancery has captivated property investors within the Klang Valley and the Northern region alike.

