A Hospital Was Bombed In Gaza But What Can We Do? [OPINION]

Israeli apologists and supporters would have you believe that Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th, 2023, came out of the blue.

I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.



Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.



We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 7, 2023

Media and governments from the U.S., the U.K., and other European countries (except Ireland) want the story to start there.

It didn’t. It’s a 75-year-old occupation of Palestine by Israel which is better told by others.

This matters because seen in a vacuum, the acts Hamas is accused of carrying out over their 6-hour attack on Israel would be totally unjustifiable by any sane person.

However, while the alleged acts themselves may be unjustifiable, it is possible to justify the motivations behind those acts if we see Hamas as part of the Palestinian people who have been living in an open-air prison or in a state of apartheid for decades due to the Israeli Occupation of Palestine.

Well, if they can’t start this story on October 7th, then Israel and its allies will want you to think the October 7th attack was the climax of this conflict.

Biden says Hamas’ attack on Israel was like “fifteen 9/11s.”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/ziJQTgKzIl — AF Post (@AFpost) October 18, 2023

With claims Hamas killed around a thousand Israelis including hundreds of civilians, alongside unproven claims of rape, and despite discredited claims that Hamas “beheaded 40 babies”, it could still very well be seen as the climax for some.

However, many would argue that October 17th, when a Baptist hospital in Gaza was bombed with claims of around 500 people killed by a single horrific act was more significant.

Palestinians, including those who were bombed, are blaming Israeli forces.

Testimony of the Palestinian-British doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta regarding the Al-Ahly Hospital crime in #Gaza where Israel targeted it with massive missiles, murdering over 600 Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/V8H2hvH1gT — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 18, 2023

This is not a stretch to believe as Israel has been carpet bombing them for the past 10 days, killing thousands already.

Israel also warned hospitals that they were going to be bombed, and have bombed hospitals in the past, according to the World Health Organization and doctors at the hospital that was bombed.

Meanwhile, the governments of Israel, U.S., U.K. and other European countries (except Ireland) are blaming the bombed hospital on Hamas or another group called the Islamic Jihad.

An Israel government mouthpiece, Hananya Naftali, even initially claimed that the bombing was a successful hit on a Hamas facility, which is more in line with their usual message of “that hospital/school/mosque/utility/home/man/woman/child/TV was part of or next to a Hamas facility/forces”.

Maybe this now-deleted tweet didn’t go down so well with focus groups.

Media and governments from the U.S., the U.K., and other European countries (again, except Ireland) also argue that Israel “has a right to defend itself” ostensibly by any means necessary including retaliating by killing thousands more Palestinian civilians including children, but somehow this does not apply to Palestinians who have been shot and killed for even protesting the Israeli Occupation.

They often argue that Hamas is evil for killing hundreds of Israeli civilians in their 6-hour attack, but in the same breath excuse Israel for killing thousands and oppressing millions of Palestinian civilians and children under decades of violent occupation as unavoidable and even acceptable.

As the world becomes more aware of this issue, governments from the U.S., the U.K., and other European countries (again, except good old Ireland) have even arrested protesters in their own countries, claiming they are anti-semitic hate groups despite some of those protesters being Jewish themselves.

Police roughing up Jewish protestors with @IfNotNowOrg at the White House yesterday.



Disgraceful. https://t.co/4COdifi3XO — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) October 17, 2023

So? What can we do?

Well, regardless of everything else, if you’re from the U.S., U.K., France, and for some reason Japan, you can question your governments as to why they opposed a United Nations vote for a ceasefire the day before the hospital bombing and, even after the bombing, the U.S. opposed a U.N. Security Council resolution for “humanitarian pauses” so aid could reach the people in Gaza.

US vetoes Security Council resolution that would have called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver lifesaving aid to millions in Gaza



Favor: 12 (Albania, Brazil, China, Ecuador, France, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland,UAE)

Against: 1 (US)

Abstain: 2 Russia, UK pic.twitter.com/y4tiAbRMUQ — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 18, 2023

After you do that, you can come back and keep reading if you want, otherwise, thank you for getting this far, and goodbye.

If you’re everyone else and still here, you’re probably thinking, “So? What can I do?”

“I can’t go there myself to help. I could protest here. Maybe I have but not enough happened, or talking seems to be insufficient. I could donate, but how much and to whom?”

I would offer you an alternative place to start that will cost most of us nothing.

Boycott, Divest, and Sanction

You might think this issue is religious, or political, or racial, or a land issue.

It could be some, if it’s not all of those, but more than anything the Israeli occupation needs to be funded, and people with lots of money usually only give it away on the belief they’ll get more back.

In other words, there are corporations profiting from this conflict or are looking to benefit from it financially in the long run.

We can punish and deter these corporations through a Palestinian-led global movement called Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, or BDS.

People in countries other than Malaysia can visit the main BDS website or WhoProfits to find out more. Thank you for your time. Good luck and goodbye.

Malaysians, we have our own chapter called BDS-Malaysia (they opted against BDSM for obvious reasons).

They are currently campaigning for a targeted boycott of all Israeli exports, as well as companies that are profiting from the conflict and have a presence in Malaysia.

The list of companies can be found on the BDS-Malaysia website.

Boycotting these corporations is a non-violent but effective way to protest because it will impact the thing that corporations actually really care about; Their profits.

We know this to be true because these boycotting campaigns have worked so well in the past that Israeli allies have even made attempts to make it illegal to boycott a corporation for this particular reason.

Screenshot of Human Rights Watch article stating that “US: States Use Anti-Boycott Laws to Punish Responsible Businesses.”

It’s not even very difficult for most people: If you’re thinking of buying something from them, don’t and if you already bought a product from these corporations, tell them you won’t be buying again, and why.

It might be a bit more difficult if you’re in business with them but for the sake of human life, cut ties and tell them why.

It would be even more difficult if you’re employed by them or have taken money from them to feed your family.

Do not bear the burdens of decisions made by your bosses or parent company. Those are their responsibilities.

Let people know you oppose dealings with people who profit from the Israeli Occupation of Palestine.

It might not end the occupation and stop the killing right away, but at least your money won’t directly be used to fund it and your actions will not help to normalize it.

Hamzah Nazari is the Head of Editorial for TRP.

All opinions expressed here are his alone and do not represent the stand of TRP, or any related companies or individuals.

If you’d like to have your opinion shared on TRP, please send it via email to editorial@therakyatpost.com with the title “OPINION:” or share your thoughts through social media on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.