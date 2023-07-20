US Congressional Resolution Denying Israel Is Racist State: We Welcome It [OPINION]

By:

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Malaysia

July 18th 2023 will live on in the annals of the US Congress as a day of infamy. Never in the history of US politics have so much political resources and capital been expended for such a self-defeating action which is the passage of the resolution.

It will ultimately be self-defeating to the Zionists and their supporters and will not help the Zionists’ wrong-side-of-history cause one iota.

The resolution is not going to change the reality that Israel is a settler-colonial undertaking whereby a racist apartheid society is its logical progression and outcome. Its government of whatever stripes, through decades of impunity and non-accountability, will make sure of that.

Most definitely, it will not in any way weaken, discourage, dishearten or frighten the Palestine solidarity campaign in the US and worldwide. On the contrary, it will boost our morale into redoubling our efforts as the resolution is evidence that the adversary, as powerful as it appears to be, in its blind arrogance is wont to missteps and miscalculations. We welcome the resolution because it presents a stark and painful reality to American voters as to the state of the US Congress and the need for change if America is to retain any semblance of moral purpose in its foreign policy in the Middle East and elsewhere.

That the US Congress is Israeli-occupied territory is hardly a secret but the sight of 412 grown men and women taking leave of their senses and reality and hastily voting for a declaration which flies against the face of all incontrovertible evidence just for the sake of a foreign country should alarm all American voters into asking if their interests and welfare are protected and advanced by these 412 individuals.

Americans should ask how much longer should they put up with these congressmen and women who are so prepared to worship at the altar of Zionism and blindly support a country which has broken numerous international laws and whose interests often neither support nor agree with American values and foreign policy interests.

Is arresting children as young as ten in front of their parents and throwing those children into prison for indefinite periods a part of American values?

Is evicting and demolishing houses and schools on account of the ethnicity of the occupants and users an American value?

Is injuring or killing medical workers and journalists, in one case an American citizen, an American value?

These are but a few examples of the racist brutality that the Israeli occupier inflicts on the Palestinian people. For sure that there will be more as the Israelis will be further emboldened by the said nonsensical Congress resolution.

Each and every time racist brutality is committed by the Israeli occupier on a Palestinian, Americans should ask their elected representatives how that squares up with their declaration that Israel is not a racist state and whether such contempt for the truth qualifies a person to hold the public trust.

Most crucially, for those Americans who had ever suffered or are still suffering discrimination and injustice on account of their skin colour, religion, language, be they Jews or non-Jews or blacks or Asians or Hispanics or any other ethnicity or group, bear witness that there in the hallowed halls of the US Congress sit men and women who saw it fit to deny racism, no matter the monumental amount of evidence before them, as long as such a denial suits them and their Zionist masters. Such contempt for the truth ought to carry a political cost.

The Zionists are also working on criminalising in the US all actions to boycott Israel. With the US Congress so beholden to the Zionist lobby, they might just succeed. The time has come for all Americans to ask themselves:

Is it right for the right to boycott, which is part of the freedom of expression enshrined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution, to be curtailed just to suit the interests of a foreign country? One which is practising the crime against humanity of apartheid at that.

Is it right for American elected representatives to be so eager to insult the spirit of Rosa Parks and the civil rights movement and endeavour to criminalise boycotts at the behest of the Zionist lobby?

The answer is of course ‘No’. The July 18th congressional resolution is nothing but a collective disdain for truth and reality and more and more Americans will question how it is that their elected representatives came to be in such a state of denial. If the voters act accordingly, the resolution will prove to be self-defeating to the Zionists.

For that reason, we welcome it.

