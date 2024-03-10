Ramadan’s Rally Of Hope: Malaysians Unite For Palestine And Beyond

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the sacred month of Ramadan, Malaysians’ spirit of unity and compassion shines brighter than ever as they rally to support Palestine and oppressed communities worldwide.

Launching a powerful movement dubbed “Month of Solidarity with Palestine and the Oppressed (Ramadan Untuk Palestin Dan Umat Tertindas),” non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are hitting the ground running.

This initiative isn’t just an event; it’s a beacon of hope, spotlighting the struggles of Palestinians and others living under the shadow of oppression.

Organized by the Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim), this initiative underscores the deep-rooted empathy and action within the Malaysian community towards global humanitarian causes.

As part of this campaign, Malaysians are encouraged to take their support further by “adopting” Gazans.

This involves providing financial support directly to families in Gaza, offering a lifeline to those most in need and strengthening the bonds of solidarity between Malaysians and Palestinians.

Unity in Compassion: Malaysia’s Enduring Solidarity with Palestine

Over these years, Malaysians have contributed millions in aid, demonstrating a profound solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The dedication has notably gained momentum following the latest conflict in Gaza, further galvanizing the Malaysian public and government alike to lend their support in more significant ways.

As Malaysians continue to stand with Palestine, this event marks another chapter in their long history of support, emphasizing the power of community and compassion in addressing global injustices.

The outpouring of support is deeply rooted in a shared Islamic identity and a robust stance against oppression, mirroring Malaysia’s overarching foreign policy principles and its populace’s deeply ingrained humanitarian values.

Unwavering Solidarity: Malaysians’ Continued Support for Palestine Amid Challenges

Adding to their support, Malaysians continue to boycott Israeli and US brands, reflecting their commitment to the cause.

Notably, BDS Malaysia, part of the broader Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement aimed at pressuring Israel to comply with international law, was even sued by McDonald’s Malaysia.

This legal challenge underscores Malaysian activists’ lengths to stand by their principles, further solidifying their unwavering support for Palestine amidst ongoing global discussions.

Undeterred by the Aman Palestin funds scandal, which involved the misuse of donations intended for Palestinians, Malaysians remain steadfast in their support.

This scandal has divided Malaysians, with some finding it hard to believe that individuals, especially those associated with religious organizations, would misuse money meant for such a critical humanitarian cause.

sembang. ini bukan soal lift tak ada. ini duit dari Aman Palestin masuk ke akaun syarikat Champa milik sendiri. Pengerusi, CEO adalah pengarah sama dlm Champa bersama Khairuddin di pengurus emas… Pusing manapun tetap CBT.. pic.twitter.com/0uxuTyGUym — kamikazenews (@kamikazenews2) February 19, 2024

This resilience underscores a collective determination to ensure that aid reaches those in need despite challenges.

It reflects a broader commitment to justice and solidarity that transcends individual setbacks, reinforcing the Malaysian community’s role as a beacon of hope and compassion in the global arena.

