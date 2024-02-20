8-Year-Old’s Toe Broken In Setapak Escalator Mishap 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a distressing incident, an 8-year-old girl suffered an escalator mishap at a shopping centre in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

The heart-wrenching scene captured on TikTok shows firefighters rushing to her aid as she endured excruciating pain while her toe remained wedged in the escalator for nearly 40 minutes.

The video showcases the swift action taken by the shopping mall’s management to close off the escalator, ensuring the safety of other visitors while emergency responders worked tirelessly to free the trapped child.

Upon receiving the distress call at 4:56 PM, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department promptly dispatched rescue teams to the scene.

Senior Fire Officer II Shamsul Bahri Hashim detailed the challenging rescue operation, which lasted approximately 40 minutes before successfully extricating the girl’s foot.

Tragically, the young victim sustained injuries, with one of her toes reported broken in the harrowing ordeal. She was promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Despite the heroic efforts of the responders, the cause of the escalator accident remains under investigation.

