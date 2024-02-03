Symphonic Fusion: The Cultural Symphony Of Keroncong & Ghazal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the heart of Kuala Lumpur, at the iconic Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to reignite the traditional flames of Keroncong and Ghazal music with its upcoming concert, “Simfoni Budaya: Keroncong & Ghazal”.

Scheduled for 2 March, this cultural odyssey marks a decade since the MPO last honoured these genres in symphonic form.

Under the baton of conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the concert will present a tapestry of traditional tunes reimagined by a 65-piece orchestra accompanied by seven traditional musicians.

This unique blend promises to deliver a fresh musical perspective to Malaysian audiences.

The featured audio is titled "Tinggallah Mustika Hati," performed by, Dato' Yusni Hamid. It was taken from a previous MPO concert titled Keroncong Merdeka back on 31 August 2012.

Musical Fusion: Legendary and New-Generation Vocalists Unite

The concert will also feature an intergenerational mix of vocalists, with the legendary Datuk Yusni Hamid joining forces with new-generation singers Haziq Rosebi and Asmidar.

This dynamic trio is expected to ensure the continuity and evolution of Keroncong and Ghazal music.

Ahmad Muriz expressed that after more than a decade, it was time to reintroduce a traditional-themed concert, this time infused with innovative elements.

“This concert will present what can be described as musical magic when combining seven traditional musicians who will bring the ‘soul’ of Keroncong and Ghazal songs. They will be accompanied by 65 musicians from MPO, creating a special musical fusion,” he stated during a recent press conference.

With approximately 20 songs set to be performed in traditional rhythms, Ahmad Muriz considers the selection of Yusni, Haziq, and Asmidar as spot-on for conveying the essence of these genres.

Elevating Traditional Rhythms with Keroncong & Ghazal

The last time MPO presented a traditional-themed concert was in 2012 with the “Keroncong Merdeka” concert.

Yusni, who has produced 11 albums, described the opportunity to perform at DFP with MPO backing as an exhilarating moment that completes a singer’s career.

Haziq, a former contestant on the fourth season of the reality show Akademi Fantasia (AF4), plans to leverage social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to draw younger audiences to the concert.

Asmidar, runner-up of Bintang RTM in 2001, regards the “Symphonic Culture: Keroncong & Ghazal” concert as an ideal platform to elevate traditional rhythms.

The song selection is complete, and they believe it will entertain audiences while offering an exclusive experience enhanced by the orchestra.

Tickets for the “Symphonic Culture: Keroncong & Ghazal” concert at DFP are on sale, ranging from RM218 to RM498.

Flashback to MPO’s last traditional-themed concert in 2012 with the ‘Keroncong Merdeka’ performance.

