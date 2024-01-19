Woman Faces Criticism For Selling Food At RM3.50 To Help The Poor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the act of kindness meant to help those struggling to afford basic meals, a good Samaritan’s intention to provide affordable food in Petaling Jaya has been met with scepticism and outright criticism.

Nurul Shima, the woman behind the initiative to help the underprivileged, took to social media to share a recent encounter at her stall.

A customer questioned her pricing of RM3.50 per meal, suggesting that she should increase her prices to RM4.50 to match the usual price level and not undercut fellow vendors.

Datanglah seorang Hamba Allah ke gerai nasi bajet baru-baru ni.



“3.50 satu ke?”, tanya dia. Saya pun ye.

Dia tanya lagi “lauk asing atau campur nasi?” Dan saya pun jawab la lauk asing.



Dan dia pun tanya lagi. Sampai la ke peringkat saya terkedu kejap bila dia cakap:



“Awak ni… pic.twitter.com/vCTmGlM4ah — Nurul Shima (@NurulShima_3) January 17, 2024

The accusation left her both shocked and confused.

Despite the confrontation, Nurul generously offered the critical customer a free meal.

“Sir, just take a packet of this rice. I will give it to you for free. Try it, sir. If it’s good, you can come and buy next time.”

She jokingly remarked that she smiled and was not in the mood to entertain the customer further.

“All kinds of people come to my ‘nasi bajet’ (budget rice) stall, and sometimes I feel like slapping my forehead.”

Compassion Over Competition: Nurul Shima’s Mission to Serve the Less Fortunate

Her actions stand as a testament to her commitment to serve all segments of society, particularly those in need.

Her story has also prompted discussions on social media about the moral implications of pricing strategies and the role of small businesses in supporting their communities during tough economic times.

“I just want to help people by providing them with an affordable option for a meal,” said Nurul. “It’s not about competition; it’s about compassion.”

As the debate continues, Nurul’s story highlights the complex dynamics between commerce and community service, raising important questions about our collective responsibility towards the less fortunate.

Some said the customer’s opinion is valid and maintaining a competitive market price is important.

Critics also questioned how Nurul could maintain her business while selling at a lower price.

READ MORE: [Watch] Penniless Father Cries After Getting Free Food For His Kids

READ MORE: PJ Seller Gets Thumbs Up For Giving Free Food To Those Who Can’t Afford It

READ MORE: Hawker Gives Free Food For University Students Who Struggle To Pay For Meals

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.