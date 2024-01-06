Fire Devastates Hawker Stalls In Lorong Bukit Dumbar, Jelutong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A devastating fire swept through the hawker stalls at Lorong Bukit Dumbar in Jelutong early this morning, eliciting a heartfelt response from the Penang City Council.

The fire was reported at 5:32 am, and emergency services, including teams from Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station, Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station, and Lebuh Pantai Fire and Rescue Station, were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The combined efforts of these teams, along with the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS), brought the fire under control by 6:15 am.

By 9:00 am, Tenaga Nasional Berhad had completed the necessary electrical supply disconnection to ensure the area’s safety as fire department personnel conducted their inspections.

Traffic police and traffic wardens from the Penang City Council were also on-site to manage traffic flow during the morning rush hour.

The incident has caused significant distress to the local community, with many livelihoods affected by the blaze.

The Penang City Council has pledged to assist those impacted and facilitate a swift recovery.

