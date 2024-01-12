PDN Wants Your Blood! 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Members of the public have been urged by the National Blood Centre (PDN) to donate their blood at IOI City Mall.

In conjunction with its ongoing blood donation campaign, PDN has set up a blood donation suite at the Puchong Mall.

“Come on neighbours, come donate blood. Don’t leave this barrel of blood empty and not filled,” captioned the organisation on its Facebook post.

As per the post, PDN is currently on the mission of collecting as many as 20 bags of blood per day.

But as of yesterday afternoon, the organisation has only managed to collect one bag of blood from its suite in IOI City Mall.

“11 January 2024. As of 3.30 this afternoon, only one bag of blood was successfully collected at the IOI City Mall Putrajaya Blood Donation Suite.

“For your information, the IOI City Mall Putrajaya Blood Donation Suite opened on 3 November, 2023 and aims to collect 20 bags of blood per day,” added the organisation.

Not aware of its existence

Netizens were extremely supportive of the idea.

Many users, however, were unaware of the campaign’s existence. With some also unclear of the location, netizens urged PDN to develop a better strategy to communicate the drive.

Facebook

Facebook/Instagram

Others throughout the comment section were urging PDN to extend the hours of the suite since some are working during its operation hours.

Suite’s location

The blood suite is located in the West Wing (Old Wing) on Level P3 of the shopping mall (near myNEWS, opposite the bus stop and motorcycle parking).

The outlet is open every day from 11am to 4pm (working hours) and 11am to 6pm (weekdays or public holidays).

Facebook

But you are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes before the closing time as advised by PDN. Click here for more information about the blood donation suite.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.