Road Users Reminded To Be Careful After Oil Spill At Putrajaya Road

On 12 September, an oil barrel fell from a moving lorry near the junction from IOI City Mall to Precinct 15 in Putrajaya (from persiaran utara Putrajaya to persiaran timur Putrajaya).

The oil spill on the road caused some cars and motorcycles to skid. In one of the videos, a delivery rider could be seen skidding on the slippery road.

One of the drivers involved in the accident, Luqman Hassan, shared on Twitter (@Luqy31) that his green Perodua Axia skidded off the road and sustained dents on the front and rear end.

Stay safe semua yang mana lalu highway dari putrajaya nak exit simpang jalan nak ke alamanda . ( Dari persiaran utara putrajaya ke persiaran timur putrajaya ) . Ada lori tertumpahkan minyak dkt situ, bawak slow guys and stay safe ❤️👍🏼 #bangi #putrajaya #accident pic.twitter.com/fs9Za6aYnx — Luna (@Luqy31) September 12, 2023

Wehh minyak tumpah dekat simpang dari IOI city mall ke Precint 15.



Report polis dah dibuat. pic.twitter.com/5br4YiGsKO — Wolbach Chomusuke (@ZackAvaricious) September 13, 2023

Luqman claimed there was no malicious intent behind the oil spill as it was an accident.

He said the lorry driver had lodged a police report about the incident on the same day after discovering what had happened.

Road users are reminded to be careful when passing by the same road while cleanup work is in progress.

Polis report by lorry driver di IPD Putrajaya pic.twitter.com/lLrmC1b0yy — Luna (@Luqy31) September 13, 2023

