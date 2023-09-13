TRP
Now Reading
Road Users Reminded To Be Careful After Oil Spill At Putrajaya Road
TRP
TRP

Road Users Reminded To Be Careful After Oil Spill At Putrajaya Road

The oil spill near the junction from IOI City Mall to Precinct 15 in Putrajaya has been cleaned up but road users are still reminded to drive carefully in the area.

by
September 13, 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 12 September, an oil barrel fell from a moving lorry near the junction from IOI City Mall to Precinct 15 in Putrajaya (from persiaran utara Putrajaya to persiaran timur Putrajaya).

The oil spill on the road caused some cars and motorcycles to skid. In one of the videos, a delivery rider could be seen skidding on the slippery road.

One of the drivers involved in the accident, Luqman Hassan, shared on Twitter (@Luqy31) that his green Perodua Axia skidded off the road and sustained dents on the front and rear end.

Luqman claimed there was no malicious intent behind the oil spill as it was an accident.

He said the lorry driver had lodged a police report about the incident on the same day after discovering what had happened.

Road users are reminded to be careful when passing by the same road while cleanup work is in progress.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd