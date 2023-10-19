First Thai Milk Tea ChaTraMue Outlet In Malaysia Opens In IOI City Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The first of 40 planned outlets of top Thai milk tea brand ChaTraMue opened today to long queues of tea lovers eager to try out the uniquely Thai flavours.

The outlet is located at IOI City Mall Putrajaya and offers a convenient rendezvous for customers to indulge in the brand’s signature beverages and savour the authentic Thai milk tea experience that is uniquely ChaTraMue (pronounced Cha-Tra-Mer).

We’re thrilled to introduce Thailand’s top-ranking milk tea brand to discerning Malaysian consumers who appreciate the finest tea blends. With our extensive experience in the F&B industry and a track record of success with IIaoIIao, we are confident that ChaTraMue will be a winner. Tan Kai Young, Woodpeckers Group CEO

The collaboration between Woodpeckers Group and Cha Thai International Company Limited, the brand owner of ChaTraMue in Bangkok, was formalized with a 20-year franchise agreement signed two months ago.

This historic agreement makes Woodpeckers Group the exclusive national franchisee for Malaysia, marking the first time the brand has signed franchise rights outside of Thailand in its over 100-year history.

Woodpeckers Group is also the team behind IIaoIIao Malaysia.

Tan said Woodpeckers Group’s mission was to offer customers a taste of diverse cultures.

To ensure every sip of ChaTraMue in Malaysia transports you to the bustling streets of Bangkok, we are using the very same rare Thai tea leaves, meticulously crafted for the brand. Ricky Tjandra, Woodpeckers Group Brand Operation Manager

ChaTraMue’s entry into the Malaysian market is expected to resonate with consumers who appreciate high-quality tea beverages. The brand is known for its commitment to sourcing the finest tea leaves, ensuring each cup delivers an authentic Thai tea experience.

Tjandra disclosed that Woodpeckers is committed to opening 40 ChaTraMue outlets across Malaysia by the end of next year. This aggressive growth strategy shows their dedication to providing exceptional beverage choices to a wider audience.

He further emphasized that Woodpeckers have already scouted for locations to open up to 10 outlets this year and another five outlets in the first quarter of next year.

Tjandra added that the team was looking forward to offer all-time favourites such as the Thai Milk Tea which is a flavourful drink with original Thai taste, the Milk Green Tea which is similar to the Thai Milk Tea but with Matcha being the essential ingredient and the Thai Coffee commonly known as Oliang which is prepared from a mixture of Robusta coffee grounds, brown sugar, and various grains and seeds like cardamom, corn, soybeans, rice, and sesame seeds.

Cha Thai International Managing Director Srisuporn Chaturongkavanich was confident that Woodpeckers would grow the brand well in Malaysia, noting that negotiations took months as the company was extremely careful in awarding any national franchise.

This is the first country to be given this franchise rights for our brand which dates back to 1945 and it’s really part of our Thai tea tradition. We look forward to working with Woodpeckers to bring authentic Thai tea concept to Malaysia. Srisuporn Chaturongkavanich, Cha Thai International Managing Director

