Azizulhasni Welcomes Fourth Child On His 36th Birthday 

Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has just received the best birthday gift! His wife, Datin Athiah Ilyana Abd Samat gave birth to their fourth child on his birthday.

The cycling champion announced the joyful news on his Instagram, expressing his happiness that his new baby was born on his 36th birthday.

“Alhamdulillah. Thankful that my dear wife Tya gave me a very meaningful birthday gift.

“This unexpected gift arrived a few weeks early and gave us a big surprise as a family,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

His child’s birth was a surprise because he and his wife initially only visited the doctor for a weekly check-up. However, upon seeing the doctor, the couple were informed that the baby could not wait to come out.

“Then we both ended up in the operating room just a few hours later. Alhamdulillah thankful my wife and baby are healthy and protected by Allah SWT,” he said, who is currently in Melbourne, Australia.

He then concluded the post by thanking his wife for sacrificing so much and giving birth to their child.

However, the now father of four playfully left out the gender of his new baby. Instead encouraged users to guess, asking ‘Do you think it’s a baby boy or a baby girl this time?

Regardless, many were supportive of the arrival of Azizul’s new baby. Users in the comment section were congratulating the couple on the baby’s arrival.

Some of them include prominent figures like Hannah Yeoh, Tony Fernandes, and Nicol David – all of whom were ecstatic for Azizul.

