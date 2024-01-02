Employee Dies While Installing Fireworks On Car Park Roof In PD Hotel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fireworks are among the best tools for celebrations, especially when it comes to celebrating a new year. It is believed to drive away evil and bring in good luck according to various Asian traditions.

That said, it can be extremely dangerous for those launching the fireworks if things were to go wrong. A recent case of a man in Port Dickson dying from installing a firework is one such tragic example.

As shared across social media, the man along with his colleagues were preparing for a fireworks show for a hotel in Port Dickson, in line with the New Year’s Eve celebration.

NEGERI SEMBILAN 01/01/2024.



Insiden letupan bunga api dekat Pusat Peranginan Lexis Hibiscus, Port Dickson, petang semalam.



Menurut sumber awam, beberapa orang kakitangan sedang membuat persiapan untuk persembahan bunga api ambang tahun baru sebelum bunga api tersebut meletup.… pic.twitter.com/wZz4OQsP1Z — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) January 1, 2024

But in the midst of installing the fireworks on the hotel’s rooftop, the display had unexpectedly exploded. While the majority of the workers had managed to flee, two staff members were affected by the burst.

A 40-year-old worker died, suffering severe injuries to his face, according to Berita Harian.

Though his team members had tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, the man unfortunately succumbed to the injuries from the explosion.

Whereas, another staff member was injured and sent to Port Dickson Hospital for treatment.

“Both victims were employees of a fireworks installation company assigned to install fireworks for a New Year’s Eve show at the hotel,” said Port Dickson police chief Aidi Sham Mohamed in a statement.

He added that “an investigation is underway to find the cause of the incident and the case has been classified as sudden death.”

In the meantime, Aidi Sham urges the public to not speculate on the incident to prevent it from interfering with the case’s investigation.

