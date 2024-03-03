21YO Sukma Silat Athlete Dies After Receiving A Kick From Opponent

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysia Games (Sukma) silat athlete representing Terengganu died after collapsing during a competition at the Taman Coral Height Community Hall yesterday (2 March 2024).

21-year-old Wan Muhammad Haikal Wan Hussin lost consciousness after being kicked by an opponent.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at 1.20am while being treated at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital.

Haikal was the fourth child out of five siblings and has been in Seremban for the Pre-Sukma competition since last Friday.

According to Harian Metro, Wan Nor Haslinda, the eldest sister of the deceased, said the family was informed about the incident at 5.30 pm yesterday.

The coach told the parents that Haikal had to be rushed to the hospital after he lost consciousness after getting kicked by an opponent.

Wan Nor Haslinda said the family was informed of Haikal’s death around 2.30am.

A spokesperson for the Seremban District Civil Defense Force (APM) said the victim was unconscious for 20 minutes and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) treatment.

The team also activated the automated external defibrillator (AED) and provided assisted breathing with a bag valve mask (BVM) device and oxygen to the patient.

After a shock was administered through the AED, the patient was immediately taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital. CPR was continued until the victim arrived at the hospital.

