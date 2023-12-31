[Watch] Viral Video Of Military Personnel’s Domestic Violence Sparks Outrage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a disturbing incident that has caught the attention of netizens and authorities alike, a video of a man in an army uniform beating his wife has gone viral, prompting widespread condemnation and a call for strict action.

The incident, allegedly taking place in a military dormitory in Sungai Udang, Melaka, has sparked outrage for its blatant display of domestic violence and the potential harm it poses to the reputation of military personnel.

The footage, primarily showing the cement floor of what appears to be a dormitory corridor, captures the sounds of a confrontation between a man and a woman, with the man, suspected to be a soldier, threatening his wife with a knife.

As the altercation escalates, the woman’s cries of pain and pleas of “no” can be heard, indicating her distress.

A male voice, believed to be that of a neighbour, is heard in the background, expressing concern over the unfolding situation.

The video concludes with the man appearing to become increasingly aggressive, raising his hand and pushing the woman violently before the recording abruptly ends.

Panas hati tengok video askar pukul bini depan jiran, siap acu pis*u. Dapat info Kejadian dekat kuartes Kem Sg Udang Melaka. pic.twitter.com/wL7ZtBgX4p — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) December 29, 2023

Social Media Outcry Sparks Ministry of Defence Investigation

The viral spread of the video has led to an outcry on social media, with many users expressing their dissatisfaction with the behaviour of the man in uniform, stating that such actions tarnish the image of the military.

Netizens pointed out that military personnel are often held to higher standards of conduct, given their role in safeguarding national security and serving as role models for discipline and ethical behaviour.

When one member acts contrary to these standards, it can tarnish the reputation of the individual involved and the entire institution.

Netizens also emphasize that the actions of the individual in question also breached the sanctity of marriage and personal conduct.

At the same time, it is crucial to approach such situations with a balanced perspective.

The actions of one individual should not lead to generalized assumptions about all soldiers.

Sama bro member aku pun askar and dia okay je dgn isteri dia, tpi dia tak ckp smua, “majoriti” so takde pukul rata santai je👍🏿 — friezal (@friezal7) December 29, 2023

In response to the viral video and subsequent public reaction, the police confirmed the incident and commenced an investigation concerning the viral video.

Melaka police chief Datuk Wira Zainol Samah stated that investigations revealed the incident occurred on 15 December, and a police report was also filed by a 38-year-old woman whom her husband allegedly assaulted.

The case is being investigated under Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994 and Section 323 of the Penal Code.

This case highlights the broader issue of domestic violence and the responsibilities that come with positions of authority and public trust.

The public and military communities will closely watch the authorities’ investigation for its response to such serious allegations.

