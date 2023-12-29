Tragic End After Just 3 Months For A Malaysian Dream In South Korea

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a tale of sorrow and unfulfilled dreams, a young Malaysian woman’s journey to South Korea for a better life has been heartbreaking.

“She said she felt unwell in the morning and left in the afternoon,” these were the haunting words that marked the end of Nurhaslinda Abdullah’s aspirations.

Harian Metro reported that the 30-year-old Sarawakian, who sought greener pastures in South Korea, succumbed to illness just three months after her arrival.

Early Monday morning (25 December), she reached out to her brother, Abdul Hafiz Abdullah, with a simple request that belied the gravity of her situation – she asked him to book her a flight back to Malaysia due to shortness of breath and general malaise.

Little did he know that this would be their final conversation.

Nurhaslinda, who had previously battled asthma and undergone heart surgery a decade ago, had been working in a local factory since her arrival in South Korea in September.

Her condition took a turn for the worse in the afternoon when she was rushed to Cheongju Hospital, fighting for her life.

The timeline of events is as swift as it is devastating.

At 7 p.m., Nurhaslinda’s friend relayed that she was being transferred to another hospital 130 kilometres away.

By 8 p.m., the embassy was on the phone with the dire update: Nurhaslinda had passed away en route to the hospital.

Community Support and Compassion: The Journey to Bring Nurhaslinda Home

The financial burden of repatriating her body proved too much for her grieving family.

In their time of despair, they’ve made a decision no family should ever have to – to bury their beloved Nurhaslinda far from home.

Abdul Hafeez recounts the ordeal with heavy-hearted resignation, “It’s too expensive to bring her back home.”

“We need RM31,000 for the funeral expenses,” he explains, “and we’ve only managed to raise RM12,000 so far.”

“We make this decision with heavy hearts,” Abdul Hafiz confesses. “Of course, we would bring her back if we could.”

Her body remains at Cheongju Hospital as the family scrambles to arrange her funeral before costs escalate further.

After the press reported the family’s plight, the public chipped in to help and raised the needed amount.

In a gesture of profound community support, Santubong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has extended a financial contribution amounting to RM31,082.25 to facilitate the repatriation process of the remains of Nurhaslinda.

Her office announced that the donation to Wisma Putra was made to expedite the payment process for hospital expenses, management of the remains, and burial of Nurhaslinda.

“If we are slow to act, the cost of this process will increase. Therefore, the Santubong MP’s Office has made this payment quickly. The remains will also be brought back from Seoul, South Korea, on January 4,” the statement read.

Malaysians in South Korea: The Struggle and Allure of Seeking Employment Abroad

South Korea’s advanced economy and demand for foreign labour in certain industries make it an attractive destination for workers from many countries, including Malaysia.

The reasons for Malaysians seeking work in South Korea are varied but often include pursuing higher wages, a fascination with the Korean culture (partly influenced by the Hallyu wave), and the availability of employment opportunities in manufacturing, technology, and services.

According to a news report by Straits Times, an estimated 5,000 Malaysians are living and working illegally in South Korea, some of whom are in unfortunate circumstances, having to live like refugees and always on the run due to their illegal status.

This number may not fully represent the total number of Malaysians working in South Korea, as it does not account for those who are there legally.

For Malaysians seeking to visit South Korea, the situation with illegal workers has led to stricter visa policies and entry requirements, with some individuals being denied entry and sent back.

A report by SAYS highlighted that Malaysians were earning up to RM2,000 a week as illegal workers in various sectors in South Korea, including farming, and often had to pay large sums to agents for transport into the country.

Straits Times also reported on Malaysians being lured into South Korea with fake job advertisements, only to find themselves working illegally under precarious conditions.

