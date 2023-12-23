Woman Dies From Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating Sandwich At LPT Highway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking turn of events, a 54-year-old woman tragically passed away after experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhoea, suspected to be caused by food poisoning.

The incident occurred at the East Coast Expressway (LPT1), Perasing rest and service (R&R), sending shockwaves through the public.

A family of the deceased, Sahara Nabillah, took to social media to share their harrowing experience, sparking widespread attention and concern.

Kalau bab rnr ni pernah jugak ada pengalaman. Tapi nasi lemak bungkus la. Beli dpt basi sia. Padahal awal pagi lagi tu. Entah malam tadi punya kita pun taktahu. Nasib baik nasi lemak kalau basi kita boleh bau. Kalau tak naya je kena keracunan makanan. https://t.co/QJvyit82Xg — ر 🇲🇾 (@afarefabadi) December 22, 2023

The victim and her nephew fell ill after consuming sandwiches that appeared to be stale.

While both were affected, the woman’s condition quickly deteriorated, leading to her untimely demise.

Seeking resolution, the family calls on authorities to take immediate action to prevent similar incidents.

Additionally, Sahara mentioned being accused of defamation for speaking out.

In response, several individuals online have shared that their relatives also experienced food poisoning after eating at the same rest area.

Urging for Action: Terengganu Health Department Investigates Food Poisoning Tragedy

Meanwhile, the Terengganu Health Department has launched an investigation, conducting food sampling and awaiting laboratory reports to uncover the cause of this devastating loss.

As the public mourns this heartbreaking event, health officials emphasize the importance of food safety and hygiene, urging vendors to uphold responsible practices and prioritize consumer well-being.

They advise the public to remain vigilant and choose clean food establishments while practising caution when consuming perishable items.

As the investigation continues, netizens hope for a swift recovery for the affected siblings and call for improved food safety protocols to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.

