KL Woman Hides Naked In Water Tank In Perak To Avoid ‘Harasser’ 

A local woman shocked many yesterday when she was found naked at the top of a water tank at a public market in Bagan Serai, Perak.

The woman who was rescued by a group of firefighters, was seen hovering the top of the tank before throwing the clothes she was wearing down.

The 39-year-old woman then proceeded to unlock the tank’s water valve, causing water to overflow through the existing channels, and hide in one of the corners. She, in fact, also bathed in the reservoir before taking a nap.

Fortunately, the group of firefighters arrived upon receiving a call about the incident at 2:37pm.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found a woman, believed to be mentally ill, at the top of the water tank, estimated to be six storeys high,” said Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations division) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad.

He added that the woman had also planned to jump from the six storeys high water tank but was thankfully dissuaded by the operation chief.

Hiding from harasser

According to Kerian District Police chief Supt Juna Yusoff, the victim was married and had struggles with her mental health. She was also from Kuala Lumpur and had arrived in Bagan Serai in a public vehicle.

When asked about her intention behind the action, Juna revealed that she had wanted to hide away as she was being ‘harassed’.

“She claimed that she was hiding at the water tank to avoid being harassed by strangers,” he added in his statement.

The case concluded with her being sent to the Bagan Serai Police Station for further investigation before being sent home to her family in Kuala Lumpur.

