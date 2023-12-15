Wan Fayhsal Stirs Up Reactions Following Push For Malay-Only Prime Minister

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has called for the government to amend the Federal Constitution, following a statement by DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang.

Wan Fayhsal, who is the Machang member of parliament, urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to amend the constitution to restrict the prime ministership to Malays only.

Facebook

His statement was in response to Lim’s statement that it is possible for non-Malays to become prime minister.

“The statement made has caused various concerns among the Malays, who are the majority in the country.

“The DAP leaders’ version of the ‘Malaysian Dream’ seems to have dampened the spirit of Malaysia Federation, which emphasised the unity aspect of races based on respect for the social contract, the mandate of the Malay rulers and unwritten consensus, among other things,” said Wan in a statement.

He added this should then push Anwar to use his two-thirds majority in amending the constitution to ensure that only a Malay who practices Islam can be the prime minister.

Support from PAS

Wan has received support from PAS for his statement. PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the amendment would ensure the country’s stability and harmony.

Facebook

In fact, he noted that Lim’s statement has since caused distress for many Malaysians.

“Anxiety has increased among the public following Lim Kit Siang’s statement that a non-Malay could become a prime minister according to the Federal Constitution,” said Tuan Ibrahim in an interview with FMT.

Tuan Ibrahim, nevertheless, did not explain exactly how Lim’s statement caused distress among the Malaysian public.

What about the minorities?

But while Wan received support from PAS, his statement was strongly criticised by several Sarawak leaders. State minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah expressed disappointment that Wan would still resort to playing the racial and religious card.

Facebook

“Malaysia is a multiracial and multi-religious country. If we want to progress and be respected within the country and beyond, we need to do away with all this racist outlook.

“We expect Malaysians, especially the leaders, to adopt a more open and mature outlook. We desire leaders who think as Malaysians,” he told FMT.

He then concluded by noting the importance of leaders straying away from discriminating against minorities and picking the candidate for prime minister based on merit, rather than race.

Abdul Karim’s sentiment was echoed by Julau MP Larry Sng, who asserted that these tactics would only stir up racial tensions.

Facebook

He also pushed for other bumis to stand a chance of leading the country as prime minister one day.

“Bumiputeras from Borneo who are non-Malay should be allowed to lead one day. Therefore, any amendment limiting the premiership to one race is discriminatory in nature,” he told FMT.

What does the constitution say?

The constitution does not prohibit any particular race from becoming the country’s prime minister.

Article 43(2)(a) merely states that the candidate must be an MP who, in the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s judgment, is likely to command majority support.

There is no mention of factors such as race, religion, or gender.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.