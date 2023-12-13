Graduate Earns Six Figures Selling Instant Mee Sotong 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Another inspiring tale of a young university graduate has yet again inspired netizens. This time, a local graduate from the Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) has made headlines for inspiring Malaysians by showing them alternative ways of earning a lucrative income.

23-year-old Syed Muhammad Hafiz Seeni Mohd who graduated with a degree in applied sciences (bioindustry technology), earns a six-figure salary just by selling instant mee sotong.

Speaking with Sinar Harian, Syed explained that his business started from him selling mee sotong at his father’s stall at the roadside.

The University graduate, in fact, was helping his father out at the stall ever since he was nine years old.

Despite his university credentials, he had always wanted to help his father out with the business. This has been especially since after the pandemic in 2020.

Just like many other businesses, his father’s small business was severely affected due to the strict movement control order (MCO) regulations.

Technology informs success

As such, Syed was compelled to find ways to make a profit for the stall, which inspired him to turn to technology to boost sales.

“Seeing my father struggle running a roadside business to support the family has driven me to change our family’s fortunes by transforming the street food business system into retort technology,” he said.

The technology allowed him to attempt instant mee sotong.

Syed started his own company, Seeni Food & Beverages Sdn Bhd with his savings and income from selling mee sotong by the roadside, carnivals, operating a kiosk near UKM, and receiving business grants from entrepreneurship agencies.

Unforeseen success

But while the technology made it easier for him to sell instant mee sotong, he never expected people would react this well to his business.

“I didn’t expect the business model to receive tremendous support from customers. But now, I have successfully introduced instant mee sotong and registered my business under the UMK Entrepreneurship Institute (UMKEI),” he added.

Hence, Syed is now the proud owner and founder of his company, which allows him to earn a six-figure salary.

When asked what is next for his company, Syed expressed his hope to sell the instant mee sotong to overseas countries one day such as South Korea.

Well done Syed on opening and running your own business! We believe you will be able to continue to serve your instant mee sotong to new customers.

