Hannah Yeoh And Adam Adli Face Criticism After Taking A Closer Look At Stadium Grass

Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh, and her deputy, Adam Adli Abd Halim, faced a barrage of criticism after a photo surfaced online showing them seemingly engrossed in inspecting the grass at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The photo captured Yeoh and Adli seemingly absorbed in examining the stadium grass.

It is infact an old photo taken in 2022 which went viral and was made into memes.

Regardless, many netizens were quick to jump to conlusion.

They questioned the significance of such an activity, especially considering the numerous challenges faced by the youth and sports sectors.

They sarcastically remarked that being a minister must be a simple job if inspecting grass becomes a priority.

Netizens also took offense because they perceived the ministers as standing there and putting their hands in their pockets without actively addressing more pressing issues.

The criticism directed at Yeoh and Adli serves as a reminder of the expectations placed on public figures to address substantial issues and prioritize meaningful actions.

As public servants, it is essential for officials to demonstrate a deep understanding of the concerns and needs of the communities they serve.

As the controversy unfolds, it is still uncertain how ministers and elected representatives will shift their focus to better address the important issues affecting the public.

However, it is important to note that such criticism may sometimes be uncalled for or unfair.

Scrutiny, Apology, and Doubts Surrounding the Zeon Zoysia Grass

The old photo most likely resurfaced due to the state of the Zeon Zoysia grass at the National Stadium.

The grass has received significant scrutiny in recent days, attracting criticism for being below par.

The Malaysian Stadium Board (PSM) has issued an apology to the Malaysian Football League (MFL), the organizers of the 2023 Malaysia Cup final, where the final match recently took place.

SIARAN MEDIA: PERBADANAN STADIUM MALAYSIA MOHON MAAF BERHUBUNG KONDISI PADANG STADIUM NASIONAL

BUKIT JALIL#PSM #KLSC25 pic.twitter.com/FIWXOBaOZU — Stadium.Malaysia 🏟️🇲🇾 (@StadiumMalaysia) December 7, 2023

Earlier on, a video clip showcasing patched-up areas of the damaged pitch went viral on social media, catching the attention of JDT owner, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ).

TMJ then shared the clip on his official social media page.

This marks the second occasion in approximately two weeks that TMJ has highlighted the condition of the National Stadium’s pitch.

The first set of pictures was uploaded two days after the Coldplay Concert, which took place on 22 November at the same venue.

@FAM_Malaysia ada concert bapak dajjal lepasni tak payah la guna snbj. Rumput baru je tmj bagi dana dah macam padang tapir rupanya. Banyak lagi venue kat malaysia ni boleh buat concert. Macam lahanat rupa padang https://t.co/CYsPivMpiZ — 𝓓anish (@_danishaiman) December 7, 2023

In March 2022, TMJ, has announced a generous contribution of RM1.5 million towards the renovation of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium’s pitch.

As part of this sponsorship, TMJ will provide the state-of-the-art grass, which is currently used at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, ensuring a high-quality playing surface for the national stadium.

@pipiyapong, a Twitter user, raised doubts about whether the quality of the grass gifted by TMJ is the reason for the issue, which sparked caution among netizens.

Atau rumput hadiah ke bukit jalil tu memang takde kualiti? Kena try buat konsert di stadium sana la kalau gitu untuk pengesahan — FAH (@pipiyapong) December 8, 2023

Contrary to that, there are those who argue that TMJ, despite owning and managing two stadiums, has never portrayed himself as a turf management expert.

Instead, they pin the responsibility to Hans Isaac, the newly appointed chairman of PSM, for proclaiming himself as a turf expert.

TMJ yang miliki dan uruskan 2 buah stadium pun tak pernah mengakui dirinya sebagai pakar rumput.



Datang Hans Isaac, baru beberapa bulan jadi pengerusi Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM), terus mengaku dirinya sebagai pakar rumput.



Kalau tak tahu, belajar. Jangan angkuh. — Roman Akramovich (@SyedAkramin) December 7, 2023

