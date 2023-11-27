Melaka Aik Cheong Warehouse Burned Down In Fire

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An Aik Cheong warehouse in Melaka has been destroyed after catching fire last night. The building which was located at Taman Teknologi Cheng, went down in flames, losing 90 percent of its storage from the fire.

Senior Fire Superintendent Operations Commander II, Mohd Khairul Nizam Mohamad Anuar, noted that the incident occurred in the evening as his team had received a call at 9:59pm through the MERS 999 hotline.

They then arrived at the scene four minutes later to put out the fire.

The operation, according to him, required 23 members of the team along with four vehicles and two Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) units.

“Upon arriving at the scene, a warehouse of a local coffee company with an area of 120 meters (m) x 60m was almost 90 percent burnt,” he said in a statement.

He added that as of this morning, the fire-fighting team has yet been able to put off the fire despite spending over 12 hours to do so.

“As of 8.40 this morning (Monday), the fire-fighting operation has not yet ended and one of the problems faced by the fire department is the low water pressure, making it difficult to put out the fire even though the fire was brought under control at 11:05 last night.”

Even up to 10:30 this morning, the team is still currently trying to do so. The forensic team has also yet to discover the cause of the fire.

But fortunately, there have been no casualties reported from the fire as of yet, following Khairul Nizam’s statement.

Official statement

The company has since issued an official statement regarding the fire. Posting on their social media, Aik Cheong confirmed the fire and thanked the firefighters for working to put off the fire.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the unfortunate news of a fire at our warehouse, which began yesterday (26th Nov) at 10 pm. The extent of the loss is still being calculated, and approximately 90% of our packaging storage has been affected.

“A heartfelt thanks to the dedicated firefighters who worked tirelessly to control the fire at our factory and prevent it from affecting the neighbouring factory. Your bravery and hard work are deeply appreciated,” the company wrote.

The company then concluded the post by sharing its motivation to initiate the recovery process and to continue serving its customers.

Background on Aik Cheong

Aik Cheong was founded two years before Malaysia’s independence. The coffee company’s origins had taken shape at a little wooden shop along the streets of Melaka.

The company originally imported coffee beans from Indonesia, the Philippines, and South America for grounding, roasting, and packaging the coffee beans for local market consumption.

But as years passed, the company grew and eventually became known as a family-oriented coffee business. Aik Cheong developed a niche for itself in premier brewing and coffee consumption facets both nationwide and internationally.

