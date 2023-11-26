Strengthening Economic Ties: Malaysia-Italy Trade Relations on the Rise

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Italian government, through Italcham Malaysia, actively promotes trade and investment services between Malaysia and Italy.

Italcham Malaysia, a non-profit organization representing the Italian-Malaysian business community, said it collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation.

The commerce chambers provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies.

Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

Recently, Italcham Malaysia hosted a Gala Night event showcasing the diverse and delightful Italian regional dishes, with the Italian ambassador to Malaysia, Massimo Rustico, as a VVIP guest.

Massimo said attending Italcham events provides individuals and businesses opportunities to network with other companies and entrepreneurs, expand their professional network, gain increased exposure and visibility, and access local resources and opportunities that could benefit their business in the long run.

He added that Italcham Malaysia is continuously working on projects to promote trade and investment between Malaysia and Italy, with upcoming events planned.

Six Italian chefs based in Kuala Lumpur participated in the event, each showcasing the signature dishes of their region.

The events featured regional Italian wines, non-alcoholic Italian beverages, and performances such as opera, violin, dance flash mob, fashion show, and lucky draw.

During the Gala Night, attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy the renowned Italian liqueur Campari.

Campari, an aperitif founded in Novara, Italy, in 1860, holds a significant place in Italian culture and represents the country’s rich culinary heritage.

To participate in Italcham Malaysia’s activities, individuals or businesses can become members and gain preferential access to business services, networking, and B2B events.

Strengthening Economic Ties: Malaysia-Italy Trade Relations on the Rise

Malaysia and Italy share strong trade relations that contribute to the economic growth of both countries.

The bilateral trade between Malaysia and Italy has been steadily increasing, encompassing various sectors such as machinery, automotive, chemicals, food and beverages, and more.

Italy has shown interest in investing in Malaysia, particularly in areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Malaysia has also been exporting palm oil, rubber apparel, and stearic acid to Italy.

In the first four months of 2022, Malaysia’s total trade with Italy increased by almost 30 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

This growth suggests that there is potential for further collaboration between the two countries.

