Malaysians To Enjoy Visa-Free Travel To China: What It Means For Travel Enthusiasts

Exciting news for travel enthusiasts: Malaysians will soon be able to explore China without the hassle of obtaining a visa.

Next month, Malaysians will be granted 15 days of visa-free travel to China.

But that’s not all! In a reciprocal gesture, China will allow its citizens to enjoy a longer 30-day visa-free entry to Malaysia.

The decision to grant visa-free travel is expected to boost tourism between the two countries and help Malaysia achieve its goal of attracting 25 million international tourists.

With approximately 120 million Chinese citizens who can afford to travel abroad, Malaysia aims to fully recover its tourism industry and make it the country’s second-highest contributor by 2025.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, announced that Malaysia is among six countries to be given visa-free entry in the next 12 months.

This move highlights the growing friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and China.

The other countries are France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Opening Doors to Diverse Beauty and Cultural Treasures

For Malaysians, this means incredible opportunities to explore the rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cities of China.

From iconic landmarks like the Great Wall and the Terracotta Army to bustling metropolises like Beijing and Shanghai, Malaysians can now immerse themselves in the wonders of China without the hassle of visa applications.

If Malaysians plan to stay longer than 15 days or have other purposes like study or employment, they still need to apply for a visa.

So get ready to pack your bags, explore ancient wonders, savour delicious cuisine, and create unforgettable memories in the land of the dragon!

