18 People Trapped In Melaka Hotel Elevator Rescued

Eighteen people were trapped in the elevator of a hotel in Melaka for about 20 minutes before being rescued by firefighters who broke open the door.

At the time of the incident, they were trapped in the elevator between the 21st and 22nd floors of the hotel.

The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department received a call for help at 10.12 this morning and dispatched seven firefighters to the rescue.

Two women, who were believed to have difficulty breathing due to being in a narrow space for too long, were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Navigating Elevator Incidents with Composure

If you ever find yourself trapped in a lift, remaining calm and keeping a level head is essential.

Staying calm will help you communicate effectively and make the situation less stressful.

Remember that being stuck in an elevator is relatively safe, and very few incidents result in harm or danger.

Zuriada Nasikin melahirkan anak dalam lif Hospital Umum Sarawak selepas terperangkap lebih sejam apabila lif tiba-tiba berhenti kerana rosak pic.twitter.com/shUBP7Oif4 — TUCING 🐱 (@kucingasm) October 7, 2016

Here are some steps you can take if you find yourself trapped in a lift:

Remain calm: Take deep breaths and try to stay composed. Panicking will not help the situation and may make thinking more difficult.

Call for help: Use the emergency call button or intercom inside the lift to alert building management or emergency services about your situation. Elevators may sometimes have a direct line to a monitoring centre or building security.

Make noise: If there is no emergency call button, shout for help or use objects such as shoes or keys to create noise against the walls of the lift. This can attract the attention of people outside who may be able to assist you.

Do not attempt to force the doors open: Trying to pry open the doors yourself can be dangerous and may cause further complications. It is best to wait for professional assistance.

Stay away from the door: Keep a safe distance from the elevator doors to avoid any potential injuries when help arrives and the doors are opened.

Each situation may vary, and following any specific instructions provided by building management or emergency services is essential.

