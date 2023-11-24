[Watch] Brazen Car Theft At Shah Alam Car Wash, Suspect Pretends To Be An Employee

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A daring car theft occurred at a car wash in Section 16, Shah Alam, when a thief successfully deceived a customer by pretending to be an employee of the car wash.

The victim, a 25-year-old man who had brought his aunt’s Honda Civic hatchback to the car wash, handed over the car keys, assuming he was handing them to the actual car wash employee.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which was later shared on social media by the car wash’s owner, causing shock among the public.

Vehicle Stolen in Minutes

The footage revealed that the suspect, dressed in black and green attire, had been loitering outside the store, seemingly waiting for an opportunity to strike.

It was not until the actual employee, dressed in blue, arrived on the scene that suspicions were raised.

However, by then, it was too late.

The imposter took advantage of the situation, started the engine, and swiftly drove away.

The car theft incident has since gained attention on social media platforms, with netizens urged to come forward with any information that may help identify or locate the thief.

Long Arm of the Law

The Shah Alam police confirmed the incident on Facebook.

Acting on the information received, an arrest was made on 23 November at 6:10 AM in Pokok Sena, Kedah.

The suspect was apprehended along with a Honda City Hatchback, which was later found to be stolen by the suspect.

The suspect is a 26-year-old unemployed male with a history of 2 drug-related offences.

A urine screening test confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in the suspect’s system.

Suspect Remanded in Car Theft Case, Authorities Urge Vigilance and Cooperation

The suspect was remanded today (24 November) at 10:00 AM at the Shah Alam Court.

An investigation is currently underway under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of at least one year and up to seven years if convicted.

Individuals with further information are encouraged to contact Investigating Officer Insp Muhammad Naqiuddin Nawawi at 012-3848103.

Meanwhile, car owners are advised to verify the identity of individuals claiming to be associated with car wash establishments before handing over their keys.

Additionally, promptly reporting suspicious activity or individuals to the authorities is crucial.

