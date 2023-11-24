AirAsia X Offers Introductory Fare Of RM99 To Almaty, Kazakhstan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an exciting announcement, AirAsia X, the long-haul arm of AirAsia, has introduced an enticing promotional fare of RM99 all-in one-way for its inaugural direct flight to Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This marks a significant milestone as AirAsia X becomes the first Malaysian airline to offer direct flights to Central Asia.

The promotional fare is available for Economy seats and can be booked from 24 November until 30 November.

If the base fare for flights from Almaty to Kuala Lumpur is the same as the base fare for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty, the estimated round-trip fare would be RM194.

The travel period for this special offer is between 14 March and 26 October 2024.

Almaty, the commercial and cultural hub of Kazakhstan, is known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

With AirAsia X’s new route, travellers now have the opportunity to explore this captivating destination at an affordable price.

His Excellency Bulat Sugurbayev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, has stated that AirAsia X’s entry into Kazakhstan is a remarkable milestone in the relations between the two nations.

This strategic initiative strengthens cultural and economic ties and provides affordable options for travellers in the region.

They can now explore the captivating beauty of Almaty and the whole of Kazakhstan, which is the world’s 9th largest country with digital competitiveness outpacing several European, Asian, and American nations.

Meanwhile, AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail stated that the expansion into the Kazakh market is a strategic route to expand the airline’s reach and bring other parts of the world closer to Southeast Asia.

He said AirAsia X’s first foray into Central Asia is a testament to the airline’s vision and determination to explore new territories and resume services to popular destinations post-pandemic.

