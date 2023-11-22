Kuala Lumpur Ranks 8th Globally for Expatriates, According to InterNations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia remains a preferred choice for travellers and expatriates alike, drawn by its cultural diversity and harmonious coexistence among various ethnic groups.

Beyond tourism, Malaysia stands out as a prime destination for expatriates and foreign individuals seeking employment or income opportunities.

Kuala Lumpur Acknowledged as the 8th Best City for Expatriates

Latest Update: In 2023, Forbes recognises Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as the 8th best city globally for expatriates or foreign residents working internationally.

Forbes bases this ranking on InterNations’ annual report on the world’s best cities.

Kuala Lumpur secures the 8th position, surpassing Bangkok, Thailand, at 9th place, and Muscat, Oman, and Dubai, UAE, at 10th and 11th places, respectively.

The top three cities for expatriates are Malaga, Spain, followed by Alicante and Valencia.

At the other end, Milan, Italy, claims the 49th spot, earning the title of the worst city globally. Rome sits at 48th place, while Vancouver, Canada, follows at 47th place.

Source: Expat Insider 2023

Malaysia Among the Top 10 Cities Across Several Categories

As per the report, Malaysia secures a position in the top 10 cities across various categories such as expatriate needs and language, ranking fourth in both.

Additionally, Malaysia stands at the second position for housing and the fifth position for personal finance.

Source: Expat Insider 2023

Assessment Grounded in Multiple Criteria

The assessment considers factors such as quality of life, settling-in facilities, personal finance, and more.

This survey included 12,000 respondents representing 177 nationalities residing in 181 territories worldwide.

