A Tale Of Two Abandoned Marketplaces: Neglect And Broken Dreams In Ipoh And Petaling Jaya

In the heart of Ipoh, the once vibrant Pasaraya Super Kinta stands as a haunting reminder of neglect and broken dreams.

Once bustling with activity, this government-owned building now sits in desolation, its corridors echoing emptiness.

The issue of the abandoned building was highlighted by Mak Khuin Wen, a political analyst, on Facebook, drawing attention to the plight of traders struggling to make a living in the marketplace.

For years, aspiring entrepreneurs have yearned to rent a space in Pasaraya Super Kinta, only to be disappointed.

The government’s rigid system has left many lots occupied by tenants who use them as mere storage spaces, leaving the true potential of the marketplace untapped.

This tale of neglect and missed opportunities is not unique to Pasaraya Super Kinta alone.

Medan Selera Seksyen 14 Traders Struggle to Survive Amidst Dwindling Business

In Petaling Jaya’s Medan Selera Seksyen 14, a similar fate befalls another government-owned property.

It raises questions about the intentions behind the government’s actions – is there a deliberate plan to let these buildings deteriorate so that private developers can step in?

Tan Lai Seng, whose mother started her drinks stall there in 1998, reminisced about the days when the market was alive with energy.

“Due to low rental, some people rent the units as storage space. Some open only three days a week as they are under no pressure to achieve high sales,” he told The Star.

During a recent visit, the sight was disheartening.

More than the reported seven vacant lots, 51 units on both upper and lower floors stood shuttered.

The dwindling number of customers has discouraged many hawkers from operating at the premises, leading to a cycle of hopeful beginnings followed by premature closures.

Behind closed shutters, a nasi campur seller, speaking anonymously, reveals that this plight has persisted for over a decade.

Blame Game and Neglect

The consequences are dire – with fewer businesses operating, the once-vibrant marketplace is slowly fading.

Blame is thrown back and forth between the traders and the local authority, MBPJ.

The traders argue that government policies restricting the employment of foreigners in government-owned stalls hinder their ability to operate full-time.

Meanwhile, MBPJ cites budget constraints and bureaucratic hurdles for their inability to address the issue effectively.

The private sector may soon seize the opportunity to redevelop these neglected properties, leaving behind the traders struggling to make ends meet.

