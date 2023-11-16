Passenger Laments Declining Quality Of Malaysia Airlines’ Signature Food – The Satay

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A netizen on Facebook has shared his recent experience with the iconic chicken and beef satay served on Malaysia Airlines flights.

This renowned dish has won numerous global accolades, making it a signature and beloved image associated with the national carrier.

However, after recent incidents involving the in-flight meal service on Malaysia Airlines, the netizen experienced disappointment with the satay during his flight.

Upon hearing the options from the flight attendant, he immediately chose the satay without hesitation.

Unfortunately, this time, the satay failed to live up to expectations in various aspects, particularly the softness of the meat and the consistency of the accompanying compressed rice (nasi impit).

The chicken was rigid and prone to breaking apart, while the rice was crumbly.

To add to the disappointment, the peanut sauce lacked its usual flavour and richness.

The Malaysia Airlines satay has gained fame due to its traditional recipe, flavorful taste, and association with Malaysian cuisine.

The satay’s popularity can be attributed to its flavorful marinade, tender meat, and the rich and aromatic peanut sauce that complements it well.

It remains a popular choice among passengers travelling on Malaysia Airlines flights.

The satay is served in both Business and First Class on Malaysia Airlines flights.

Malaysia Airlines Reinstates In-Flight Meal Service with Enhanced Offerings and Third-Party Partnerships

Malaysia Airlines has recently announced the complete reinstatement of its in-flight meal service, including beverage options, hot meals, special meals, and dining ware.

The national carrier aims to enhance the onboard dining experience by introducing refreshed menus and improved meal offerings.

To achieve this, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, has partnered with nine third-party meal suppliers.

Additionally, MAG has established a temporary distribution centre called MAG Catering Operations (MCAT) to handle the assembly and delivery of food and beverages onboard through hi-lift trucks.

The nine meal suppliers include MAS Awana Sdn Bhd, Sajian Ambang Sdn Bhd, Syed Food Industry Sdn Bhd, QL Kitchen Sdn Bhd, Fantastic Food Factory Sdn Bhd, AlQina Cuisine, Cosmic Culinary Food Solution, Kopetro (Koperasi Petronas), and Wanmalinja Food Industries Sdn Bhd.

