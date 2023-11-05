Tiong King Sing Defends Non-Muslim Politicians’ Right To Enjoy Social Gatherings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent statement, Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has come forward to defend the right of non-Muslim politicians to engage in social gatherings and consume alcohol.

The remarks of the president of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) shed light on the importance of respecting cultural diversity and individual choices in a multicultural society.

Tiong emphasized that being a Muslim-majority country does not mean that non-Muslims should be restricted from participating in social events or enjoying alcoholic beverages.

He argued that politicians, regardless of their religious beliefs, should have the freedom to partake in activities that are considered socially acceptable within the boundaries of the law and cultural norms.

The statement, posted on his Facebook page, was made in response to criticisms directed at him, who faced allegations of drinking alcohol during public events.

The Bintulu MP defended his actions, stressing that it is essential to respect the personal choices and preferences of individuals, as long as they do not violate any laws or harm others.

Furthermore, Tiong highlighted the need to promote inclusivity and mutual understanding among different religious and cultural groups.

Bersatu leader Wan Saiful Wan Jan, the Tasek Gelugor MP, recently accused Tiong of publicly consuming alcohol.

In response, Tiong described Wan Saiful as a “clean and holy” Opposition leader and suggested that instead of interfering in others’ affairs, Wan Saiful should address the 18 money laundering charges amounting to RM5.59 million against him.

☕️ Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful slapped with new 18 money laundering charges involving RM5.59 mil



📌 Kuala Kangsar MP (PN) absent from Parliament ever since supporting PMX

📌 Spotlight on Capital A & AAX

📌 TIME Magazine names top 200 inventions of 2023https://t.co/DliQ3cw25q — The Coffee Break | Grow Smarter Daily (@BreakMyCoffee) October 26, 2023

Fostering Harmony in a Multicultural Society: Open-mindedness and Acceptance

He urged society to move beyond stereotypes and embrace diversity, recognizing that individuals should be judged based on their character, capabilities, and contributions rather than their religious beliefs or practices.

Tiong’s defence of non-Muslim politicians’ right to enjoy social gatherings and consume alcohol serves as a reminder of the importance of tolerance and acceptance in a multicultural society.

He acknowledges that in a diverse society, people should be able to participate in social events and engage in activities that are considered socially acceptable, as long as they comply with the law and cultural norms.

It encourages open-mindedness and respect for individual freedoms while fostering an environment where people from diverse backgrounds can coexist harmoniously.

As discussions surrounding cultural practices and religious sensitivities continue, it is crucial to strike a balance that respects individual rights and societal norms.

The public will be watching closely to see how this debate unfolds and whether it leads to a more inclusive and understanding society for all.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.