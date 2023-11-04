Woman Allegedly Beaten By Parents For Dating A Malay Man

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman named Dong Yi claimed that her parents physically abused her due to her relationship with a Malay man.

The incident occurred when Dong Yi shared her ordeal in an interview with the online media outlet SAYS.

According to Dong Yi, the trouble began two months ago when she introduced her 22-year-old boyfriend, Emiri, to her family.

Living with her parents and three siblings in Ipoh, Perak, Dong Yi noticed a sudden change in her family’s attitude towards her relationship.

They allegedly started displaying racist behaviour and repeatedly scolded her for dating someone from her race.

Violence and Harassment Follows Escape from Abusive Family

On the night of 8 August, during a discussion about her relationship, Dong Yi claimed that her parents became increasingly agitated and resorted to violence.

She described how her father and brothers physically assaulted her, leaving scars all over her body. Dong Yi even posted pictures of her injuries on social media.

Dong Yi escaped from her family’s home after the incident and sought refuge at a friend’s house.

She then contacted Emiri, who travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh to support her, for help.

They went to the hospital and reported the crime to the police.

However, even after leaving her family’s home, Dongyi and Emiri faced harassment.

Meanwhile, Dong Yi’s family tried contacting her on social media.

In addition, Dong Yi discovered that her family had created social media accounts spreading false accusations against Emiri and revealing personal information about them.

Dong Yi and Emiri reported the false accusations and privacy breaches to the police.

It was revealed that the Ipoh police had summoned Dong Yi’s family for questioning and would issue an arrest warrant.

Couple Seeks Legal Action Amid Financial Constraints, Starts Crowdfunding Campaign

The couple is now seeking legal action against Dong Yi’s parents but lacks the financial means to hire a lawyer.

They have started a crowdfunding campaign to cover legal expenses and plan to donate any surplus funds to organizations such as the Women’s Aid Organization (WAO).

This disturbing case highlights the need for awareness and action against domestic violence and racial discrimination within families.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, while Dong Yi and Emiri hope for justice and support in their pursuit of legal recourse.