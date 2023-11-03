PLKN 3.0 Only For Those Born In 2007

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The National Service Training Program (PLKN) 3.0 will only require the participation of youths born in 2007. The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed this, noting that the next year’s programme will go in line with the National Service Training Act 2003 (Act 628).

“Trainees will be selected according to the year of birth. There is a starting line of a certain birth year for trainees to start PLKN 3.0.

Facebook/ Yew Chong

“If the selected trainees are unable to participate in the national service training for an authorised reason, they can apply for a postponement,” said the Ministry in its statement.

However, the maximum limit to becoming a trainee is up to the age of 35. The statement sure cleared things up as there was a bit of confusion regarding the age limit previously.

Many on social media assumed that the new phase was going to randomly pick individuals between the ages of 16 and 35. As such, many reacted hilariously to the assumption online.

Facebook / Beth Norvey

Individuals in their 30s, specifically, were claiming that it was going to be very awkward and difficult for them to excel in the programme, citing issues like body pain and the age gap between the younger participants.

Sense of relief

Now that the Ministry of Defense has clarified the confusion, many on social media have expressed their relief over the matter. One user wrote how relieved he was not to resort to changing his citizenship anymore.

Aku baru siap2 nak apply visa tukar kerakyatan sekali keluar news ni.. auto jadi patrioktik cintakan negara terus.



So goodluck for those yg lahir tahun 2007 and above 😈😂 — WhoamI?  (@IamRaffffffff) November 3, 2023

Another user, @BenjaminJ.F.Goh, jokingly wrote, “Alhamdulliah hallelujah”.

Alhamdullilah hallelujah 🙌 — Benjamin J.F Goh (@BenjaminJFGoh) November 3, 2023

There were others, however, who were disappointed about the announcement. They were indeed excited about participating in the programme next year despite their age.

Ala. Nak tengok kieda jadi ketua platun. 😭😭😭 — ImagiNu 🌺 (@KyaryHime) November 3, 2023

Baru nak join 😤😤😤 — AYU (@AyuInMetaverse) November 3, 2023

Earlier statement

The Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, stated previously that the new programme will be implemented involving two phases.

Phase one is said to involve Form Four students (age 16), who will learn how to be police cadets, firefighters, and scouts through the syllabus.

Phase two, however, will be catered just for Form Five students, since they will be exempted from training in Phase One to prepare for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Facebook

In the past, the participants who were selected for the training programme were SPM graduates – except for those who are on hold pending graduation.

But what are your thoughts on this? Do you think it is wise for the government to stick within youths ages of 16-17? Or should the government also include individuals above 17?

