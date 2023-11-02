PLKN For 16-35 Year Olds Stirs Up Questions And Hilarious Comments From The Public

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two days ago, in a written reply to a question in Parliament, the Defence Ministry stated a few things about the newly proposed National Service Programme (PLKN)

While the Defence Ministry pointed out many things about the PLKN phases of training and how it would not affect the Form 5 students who will be sitting for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), what caught the attention of many was the age of the people that will be involved in PLKN.

The Ministry stated that according to National Service Training Act (NSA) 2003, the people that will be involved in PLKN will be those aged 16 to 35.

This statement stirred up the social media and many people have commented on it. Many saw this to be hilarious as there will be adults aged 25 and above placed together with teenagers aged 16 in a camp.

Betul gak. Yg umur 30 keatas ni nak sembang apa malam2 sebelum tido dengan budak2 umur 16 kalau kat kem PLKN tu? Tak blend woi.



"Bro, pass kan ubat cholesterol tu jap"



Gitu ke? — Lee Dong Ruq (@faruqmcgrath) November 1, 2023

Balik PLKN dapat bini/laki muda. — Tuan Muda Singapura Utara (@SyahirComic) November 2, 2023

At the same time, many were questioning this move as many people aged 20 and above may already have commitments in their lives. Some may already be married and have kids.

I don't think people with comitments will be involved. There are those of 20-30 that doesn't work. But then 28-35 age group doesn't feel right either due to multiple of factors.



Back then, if you're too active or is with health risk, you can't join PLKN. Not sure now. https://t.co/fO5x3imuUU — sanflawa (@wideliaed) November 2, 2023

Cuba bayangkan kena postpone kahwin sbb laki masuk plkn. — RT 🇲🇾🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@rawiahtajuddin_) November 2, 2023

PLKN kalau kena panggil ada elaun ke? Nak bayar komitmen bulanan sebagainya? — Sauq (@adibsyqi) November 2, 2023

However, while many are questioning the criteria mentioned by the Defence Ministry recently, it has actually always been stated in the National Service Training Act (NSA) 2003, that the age group of PLKN participants are between age 16 to 35.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong may from time to time, by proclamation, direct that, unless this Act provides otherwise, every person who on the date of the proclamation, has attained such age as may be specified in the proclamation, not being less than sixteen years, but has not attained such age as may be specified in the proclamation, not being more than thirty-five years; and is a citizen or permanent resident of Malaysia, shall be liable to undergo national service training under this Act. National Service Training Act (NSA) 2003

However, while many questions are being raised about how it will affect their careers, it was stated under the National Service Training Act (NSA) 2003 that if an employee is selected for national service training and must stay away from work for a maximum of thirty days, the employer must provide the employee with leave to complete the training.

Moreover, according to the Act, no employer may deduct any amount from the employee’s salary, other compensation, or yearly leave; or impose or cause to be imposed upon or extract from the employee any penalties.

