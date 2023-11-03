Call For Local Branding And Ownership As Malaysians Explore Alternatives To Foreign Brands

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent social media post, a netizen named Hajibee sparked a discussion about promoting local branding and ownership in Malaysia.

The post suggested replacing foreign brands, particularly those associated with international companies, with 100% local branding and ownership.

The proposal gained attention as it highlighted the potential benefits of such a shift.

The post suggested creative ways to transform well-known foreign brands into local alternatives.

For instance, the letter “M” could be reversed to “W,” resulting in catchy names like “Big Wak” instead of “Big Mac” and “Wak Chicken” instead of “McChicken.”

This approach was presented as a way to eliminate the need for royalty payments and the construction of new premises, drawing a comparison to post-war Ukraine, where new workers were recruited.

Hajibee emphasized that this proposal was a suggestion and illustration, using fictional names as examples.

However, the underlying message resonated with many Malaysians increasingly exploring alternatives to foreign brands.

One significant factor driving this sentiment is the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Malaysians, particularly those supporting the Palestinian cause, have been actively boycotting Israeli and American brands.

Any jenama dr israhell & us generally I'll boikot. Yg dah lepas xpe but in the future no more. Harap Malaysian boikot ni pon berterusan jgn hangat2 taik ayam je https://t.co/ZZlOFR677i — 🆔Mas | Free 🇵🇸 (@Mas2ra131) October 25, 2023

Unleashing the Power of Local Branding: Benefits and Implications

This boycott serves as a means to express solidarity with Palestine and protest against perceived unjust Israeli policies.

As a result, local brands like Marrybrown and Richiamo Coffee have gained recognition and support from Malaysians who seek to promote businesses owned by their fellow countrymen.

While the post sparked discussions about the potential benefits of promoting local branding and ownership, it is important to note that this is just one perspective.

The complexities of global trade, intellectual property rights, and consumer preferences must also be considered.

KESAN BOIKOT MCD



Baru lalu timeline tadi, tak dapat dipastikan sama ada video ini diterbitkan oleh McD Malaysia atau orang lain.



Rupanya memang kali ini mereka amat terkesan dengan tindakan Rakyat Malaysia yang bersatu hati menunjukkan solidariti bersama Palestin 🇵🇸 https://t.co/BRBDHo5EvI pic.twitter.com/sTA3HfRTsM — 🤎Arif E.🤎 (@arfdy12) November 1, 2023

As Malaysians continue to explore alternatives and voice their support for local brands, the conversation about promoting homegrown businesses will likely gain further traction.

It remains to be seen how these discussions will shape consumer choices and the business landscape in Malaysia.

Simultaneously, certain internet users have asserted that the boycott is beginning to yield results, citing early business closures and declining share prices as evidence of its impact.

